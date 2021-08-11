Path 27
Commentary

Parents Outraged After Black Principal Segregates Students Based on Race: Report

 By Taylor Penley August 11, 2021 at 12:09pm
Judging people by the content of their character instead of the color of their skin is too simple to the progressive left these days.

We’ve seen this mindset exemplified in critical race theory, which teaches students that the past determines their future and that they are born with an inherent potential (or lack of potential) for success on the basis of skin color.

It’s a fatalistic and unfair take on the world that encourages racial minorities to believe they are somehow inherently less qualified than and suppressed by their white counterparts.

It’s a segregating mentality that says it’s okay to draw distinctions between people based on something outside of their control — even if it means reviving an unfair practice outlawed over half a century ago.

On that note, a shocking story came out of Georgia earlier this week, proving these reinvigorated racial divisions have gone way too far.

Principal Sharyn Briscoe is taking heat from parents for allegedly racially segregating students at Mary Lin Elementary School in Atlanta.

“We’ve lost sleep trying to figure out, like, why would a person do this,” parent Kila Posey told WSB-TV.

Do you blame the left for the rise in racial division?

Posey who, according to the Atlanta Black Star, is vice president of operations for the parent-teacher association, described her disgust with the policy that began last year.

“First, it was just disbelief that I was having this conversation in 2020 with a person that looks just like me — a black woman,” she said. “It’s segregating classrooms. You cannot segregate classrooms. You can’t do it.”

The move meant black students were placed in two separate classrooms with two separate teachers, Posey said.

White students, however, were placed in six classrooms with six different teachers, according to the parent.

Posey said she discovered the unfair practice when she asked Briscoe if her daughter could be placed in a classroom with an instructor she preferred.

The response? That wouldn’t work.

“She said that’s not one of the black classes, and I immediately said, ‘What does that mean?’ I was confused. I asked for more clarification. I was like, ‘We have those in the school?’ And she proceeded to say that, ‘Yes. I have decided that I’m going to place all of the black students in two classes,’” Posey elaborated.

The mother then pressed Briscoe to integrate her daughter with the white students, to which Briscoe allegedly replied that her child would be isolated from the group.

“I explained to her she shouldn’t be isolated or punished because I’m unwilling to go along with your illegal and unethical practice,” Posey said.

A call to the assistant principal confirmed that Briscoe was responsible for the decision to segregate students. Posey responded by filing a discrimination complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.

The development begs us to ask — is this what constitutes progressive to the American left?

It’s safe to say that implementing a Jim Crow-era policy is exactly the opposite — regressive, if you will.

As mystifying as it is to witness such a flawed practice coming back into play, should we really be shocked?

Some aspects of the past are unthinkable to us now — slavery and segregation rank among them.

I don’t like imagining a future in which racial tensions have flared to such insurmountable heights that we revert to placing people in boxes and labeling them according to society’s interpretations.

I’d like to think my children will come of age in the same learning environment that I did — where children of all races, cultural backgrounds, religions, etc. can come together to view their differences as unique instead of adversarial to each other.

Though this particular racist display came from an unlikely source, it’s a prime example of where the dogma behind CRT can lead.

If we portray the system — any system — as inherently oppressive while voting more authority unto that system, we’ve lost at our own game.

It’s time to decentralize authority as we’ve always stressed, to place people’s destinies in their own hands instead of leaving them subject to what the system does.

I have faith that we are more alike than different — regardless of what partitioners think.

Taylor Penley
Contributor, Commentary
Taylor Penley is a political commentator residing in Northwest Georgia. She holds a BA in English with minors in rhetoric/writing and global studies from Dalton State College. As a student, she worked in government relations and interned for Georgia's 14th congressional district. She previously published an article with Future Female Leaders and published a rhetorical analysis of President Reagan's Brandenburg Gate Address in a collegiate journal. She aspires to earn an MA and a PhD in journalism in the near future.
