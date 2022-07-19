Outraged Moms and Dads Temporarily Halt School's Proposed Planned Parenthood Clinic

A California school board considering opening a Planned Parenthood clinic in a high school postponed the vote after parents protested, according to a Monday statement by the school district.

The Planned Parenthood clinic would provide access to and insertion of contraceptives, prescriptions for reproductive health and physical examinations, according to the Planned Parenthood proposal.

The school board for Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District in Los Angeles was set to vote on the implementation of the clinic in John Glenn High School at a Monday meeting, but postponed the vote amid protests, according to a statement from the school district on Monday.

My child would be better served if there were more STEM class options, modern labs, college counselors … and you decide to go with a PP clinic? — J (@CholaSoyYNo) July 19, 2022

A group of protesters against the proposal gathered outside the school on Monday as the school board made the decision to postpone its vote, Fox News reported.







The Planned Parenthood clinic would be in the school for five years before needing to be approved by the school board again, according to the proposal.

It is unclear whether abortions would be provided at the school, but the clinic would refer students to “other health care services” if needed.

Students going to the clinic would be encouraged to “involve their families in decision making regarding the services,” according to the proposal.

Under California law, however, “minors have the right to consent to reproductive health services without parental consent or notification.”

I’m at the Norwalk La Mirada School Board meeting where a protest is beginning against the school’s plan to have Planned Parenthood offer services on campus. pic.twitter.com/ibX68Z3jWz — Sky Spider (@SkySpider_) July 19, 2022

The clinic in Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District is a part of Planned Parenthood’s 2019 initiative to spend $10 million establishing 50 clinics in local high schools, according to The Washington Post.

The clinics in the initiative will have services including “a range of sexual health services one day a week, including testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), emergency contraception and birth control counseling and provision, well-person exams, pregnancy testing, and pregnancy options counseling,” Planned Parenthood said in a 2019 news release.

The school board, Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District and Planned Parenthood Los Angeles did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

