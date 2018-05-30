Parents Pull Kids from School over ‘Too Much, Too Soon’ Sex-Ed Curriculum

San Diego parents pulled their kids from school and rallied outside the district’s headquarters Tuesday, expressing anger and frustration over a sexual education curriculum they allege is completely inappropriate for their young children.

The sixth-grade curriculum includes lessons on gender identity, birth control, the stages of sex, STDs, HIV and pregnancy.

Parents are calling the material “too much, too soon” and age-inappropriate while San Diego officials defend the curriculum by arguing that the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention supports the lesson plans, KFMB reported.

“We’re going to ask them to suspend this new curriculum because it’s not a curriculum for the adolescent brain, it’s an adult curriculum,” mom Angela Beaver said,

San Diego parents also loudly rallied in February, asking the district to change its sex-ed curriculum to make it age-appropriate, but the district board did not acquiesce.

TRENDING: ‘Terrible President:’ Former ACLU President Attacks Obama on Free Speech Issues

Parents also began an online petition asking the school district to abandon the curriculum.

“This is absolutely appropriate for our students,” said Isabella McNeil from San Diego Unified School District, maintaining that the parents are getting upset over material that should in fact be taught to young students.

San Diego parents can opt their child out of the sex-ed curriculum if they choose, but no substitute curriculum will be provided.

Forth Worth schools have also been reeling after a sex-ed lesson for sixth graders entailed gender transitions and sexual fluidity, according to the Star-Telegram.

Do you think this sex-ed curriculum is age-inappropriate? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Sex-ed programs in other states have also been causing chaos.

A California school district told parents in February they can’t opt their kids out of a new sex education course covering abortion, homosexuality and transgender issues.

Despite California’s 2015 Healthy Youth Act, which lets parents opt their children out of sex-ed classes, the Orange County Board of Education decided parents don’t have that right.

Delaware is considering adopting a policy allowing young school students to choose whatever name, gender or race they want under a veil of school protection mandating the parents not be informed of these decisions unless the student explicitly wishes the parent be included.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

RELATED: Obama-Era Policies May Have Eroded School Safety in Broward County

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallern ewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.