The mother and father of a 4-month-old baby who urgently needs a heart operation leave the High Court in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday.
The mother and father of a 4-month-old baby who urgently needs a heart operation leave the High Court in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday. (Michael Craig / AP)

Parents Refuse Blood from Vaxxed Donors for Baby, What Court Does Next Leaves Them Horrified

 By The Associated Press  December 7, 2022 at 2:57am
A New Zealand court temporarily took away medical custody of a baby from his parents on Wednesday after they refused blood transfusions for him unless the blood came from donors who were unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The court’s ruling in favor of health authorities places the 4-month-old boy into the guardianship of authorities until after he undergoes an urgently needed heart operation and recovers.

The parents remain in charge of decisions about their boy that don’t relate to the operation.

The parents’ legal battle has been embraced by people who question the safety of the COVID vaccines and oppose government mandates. Many of them gathered outside the courtroom this week as evidence was presented.



High Court Judge Ian Gault said he accepted the affidavits of health experts who said there have been millions of blood transfusions performed around the world since coronavirus vaccines were introduced, and the vaccines hadn’t caused any known harmful effects.

The ruling will likely set a precedent for health care groups to use donated blood regardless of the donor’s vaccination status.

The parents had said they had unvaccinated donors willing to give blood for their son’s operation, but health authorities argued that such directed donations should only occur in exceptional circumstances, such as for recipients with very rare blood types.

Health authorities also said the unvaccinated donors wouldn’t necessarily give them access to all the blood products they might need during the boy’s surgery.

Do you agree with the court's decision?

Gault said the baby’s parents were loving and wanted the best for their son and accepted that he needed the surgery.

The judge said the relationship between the parents and clinicians had suffered and that they should try to improve it before and after the surgery and be respectful of each other.

Court rules prevent the baby and parents from being named, although supporters of the family and media outlets called the child “Baby Will.”

Court documents identified the mother as a midwife.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Conversation