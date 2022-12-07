Parents Refuse Blood from Vaxxed Donors for Baby, What Court Does Next Leaves Them Horrified

A New Zealand court temporarily took away medical custody of a baby from his parents on Wednesday after they refused blood transfusions for him unless the blood came from donors who were unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The court’s ruling in favor of health authorities places the 4-month-old boy into the guardianship of authorities until after he undergoes an urgently needed heart operation and recovers.

The parents remain in charge of decisions about their boy that don’t relate to the operation.

The parents’ legal battle has been embraced by people who question the safety of the COVID vaccines and oppose government mandates. Many of them gathered outside the courtroom this week as evidence was presented.







High Court Judge Ian Gault said he accepted the affidavits of health experts who said there have been millions of blood transfusions performed around the world since coronavirus vaccines were introduced, and the vaccines hadn’t caused any known harmful effects.

The ruling will likely set a precedent for health care groups to use donated blood regardless of the donor’s vaccination status.

The parents had said they had unvaccinated donors willing to give blood for their son’s operation, but health authorities argued that such directed donations should only occur in exceptional circumstances, such as for recipients with very rare blood types.

Health authorities also said the unvaccinated donors wouldn’t necessarily give them access to all the blood products they might need during the boy’s surgery.

Do you agree with the court's decision? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 6% (99 Votes) No: 94% (1641 Votes)

Gault said the baby’s parents were loving and wanted the best for their son and accepted that he needed the surgery.

The judge said the relationship between the parents and clinicians had suffered and that they should try to improve it before and after the surgery and be respectful of each other.

Court rules prevent the baby and parents from being named, although supporters of the family and media outlets called the child “Baby Will.”

Parents of Baby Will lose right for their baby to receive blood of choice. And now have lost guardianship too! Heartbreaking and frightening precedent for the future.. High Court orders Baby Will placed in temporary guardianship order😞 😔 😢 #newzealand https://t.co/0POe3fPnFx — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) December 7, 2022

We’ve said it all along, they are coming for your children. Mass antibiotics in schools & nurseries in UK Baby Will seized by NZ court MHRA approve Covid jabs for infants These are State & Pharma takeovers for profit & control. Resist. — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) December 7, 2022

Court documents identified the mother as a midwife.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.