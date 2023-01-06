Parler Share
Parents Reveal Stance on Death Penalty for Daughter's Alleged Killer: 'If You Want to Play God's Role ...'

 By Josiah Upper  January 6, 2023 at 3:34pm
Analysis of virtually everything surrounding Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, has been front-page news since his apprehension Dec. 30.

Kohberger is accused of the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin as they slept in a rental house near their campus in Moscow, Idaho.

Should Kohberger’s charges result in convictions, Steve and Kristi Goncalves, the parents of Kaylee Goncalves, said they don’t want Kohberger living out his days in a prison cell.

They believe if you want to play God, you should have to take that up with him personally.

In an interview with NewsNation, the two said they’d be in favor of capital punishment in this case.

“We’re glad that we live in Idaho,” Kristi said.

Idaho is one of 27 states that continue to have the death penalty, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Three of those 27 have a governor-imposed moratorium on executions.

Their opinion: Living in prison is still living. Their daughter doesn’t get that option.

“If our daughters could switch places with him — and I’m saying Maddie [Mogen] as my daughter — we’d do it in a heartbeat,” Steve told Newsweek.

Madison Mogen had been Kaylee’s friend since the sixth grade, according to the report.



“If they could sit there and have three squares [square meals a day], a place to live, we could call them, we could write them letters, they could watch TV, they could get educated …” Steve said.

His wife added, “I would love if Maddie and Kaylee were doing life in prison right now. At least we could talk to them.”

In this couple’s eyes, spending time locked up for the slaughter of four innocent people isn’t justice.

“That’s not a punishment equivalent to being killed,” Steve said. “That’s God’s role, and if you want to play God’s role, then you’re going to have to go answer to him.”

As an American citizen, Bryan Kohberger is innocent until proven guilty. Should he be convicted of these brutal murders, there will very likely be a push to end his life.

Conversation