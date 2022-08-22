Share
Commentary

Parents Wake Up to Discover Door Ajar and 3-Year-Old Missing, Cops Bring Her Home - But Not Before Disturbing Discovery in Nearby Hotel

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 22, 2022 at 7:39am
Share

A Houston couple have their 3-year-old daughter back after she allegedly was abducted from her home — but not before a 50-year-old man checked into a hotel with her a mile-and-a-half away from their house, police say.

According to the New York Post, Lincy Guity has been returned to her family after being abducted between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Her parents went to bed about 11 p.m. Saturday in their Houston apartment. They woke up at 5 a.m. on Sunday to find the door ajar and their little girl missing.

According to police, a resident of the complex reported seeing suspect Holman Hernandez with the little girl. KFDA-TV reported she was last seen at the complex about 2 a.m.

Police then issued an Amber Alert for her, providing information about Hernandez’s Nissan.

Trending:
Healthy Woman Begins Feeling Strange Then Forgets Her Own Name, When They Pull Up Her Carpet Everything Makes Sense

The vehicle was discovered at the hotel about 2 p.m., they said.

“Management informed officers that they rented a room at approximately 7:30 to the suspect,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a news briefing Sunday.

When officers knocked on the door, however, they didn’t get an answer. After they forced their way in, police said, they found both Hernandez and Lincy.

Finner said the suspect put up a bit of a fight.

“He did put up a little bit of resistance before they took him into custody, but nobody’s injured,” the police chief said.



Lincy was examined at a hospital but appears to be in good condition.

Related:
Experts: Biden's Griner Exchange Permanently Ruins America's 1 Foreign Policy Advantage

It’s unclear what motivated the abduction.

Police couldn’t determine any connection between Hernandez and Lincy or her parents but were still investigating potential links.

As of Sunday, Holman remained in custody and was awaiting charges.

It’s harrowing to discover your daughter has gone missing — and even more harrowing to have her discovered in the company of a 50-year-old man at a hotel.

That being said, this could have ended quite a bit worse if a resident hadn’t been paying attention.

Thanks to that individual, police were able to track down Hernandez and Lincy quickly.

It remains to be seen how the suspect got himself into the apartment and how he knew the girl was there — but Houston police have her back with her family. That much we can be thankful for.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Biden's Energy Secretary: Poor People, Middle Class Can Beat Inflation by Buying Solar Panels
Parents Wake Up to Discover Door Ajar and 3-Year-Old Missing, Cops Bring Her Home - But Not Before Disturbing Discovery in Nearby Hotel
In Final Remarks on CNN, Brian Stelter Seriously Tells Viewers 'Don't Give Platforms to Those Lying to Our Faces'
FBI Field Office Chief During Botched Whitmer Plot Got a New Assignment Not Long After ... Ever Heard of Mar-a-Lago?
New TX Law to Bring God Back into Schools with 4 Words that Will Trigger Leftists
See more...

Conversation