Parents' Worst Nightmare: Two Teen Girls Dead After Snow Sledding Outing Went Horribly Wrong

Two Texas teenage girls were killed after a sledding accident that took place when Frisco, Texas, was hit by a rare snowstorm.

Elizabeth Angle and Grace Brito, both 16, died, according to CBS News.

Angle was pronounced dead on Sunday. Brito died Tuesday after being on life support since the accident.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a 16-year-old male was operating a Jeep Wrangler while pulling the two females on a sled,” the Frisco Police Department posted on Facebook.

“Witnesses reported the sled struck a curb and collided with a tree. This incident remains under active investigation, with support from the Denton County District Attorney’s Office,” the post said.

“These sweet Texas besties together forever”🤍 The Frisco community is mourning the loss of 16-year-olds Elizabeth Angle and Gracie Brito. The two best friends passed away following a sledding accident on Sunday. As the community remembers their kind spirits, Gracie’s family… pic.twitter.com/BfqxjyYU5r — Texas 🇺🇸 (@MustangMan_TX) January 28, 2026

“It’s kind of shocking. I don’t know what they told their parents what they were doing but my neighbor who lives next door says he saw a Jeep pulling some kids on a sled and a few minutes later we saw six or four cop cars here, a bunch of caution tape and something bad had happened,” neighbor Melissa Trevino said, according to KNSD-TV.

In a social media post, Megan Angle said Elizabeth, her daughter, was a sophomore and a soccer player at Wakeland High School.

“She was a bright light, a fun spirit, a brave soul. We loved her so much. She just got a car and a license and had her whole life ahead of her,” Angle wrote.

“It was all taken away so abruptly in a sledding accident yesterday. Life is fleeting and precious. I take comfort that she had people helping her til the end,” Angle wrote.

Grace Brito’s mother, Tracy Brito, wrote about her family’s loss, CBS noted.

“We are a family of four — myself, my husband, Grace, and Emma,” she wrote, saying Emma was a freshman at LSU. “Our family is heartbroken and devastated by the loss of our beautiful daughter, Gracie.”

She called her daughter “a kind and generous soul, full of love, affection, and warmth,” a young woman with “gentle strength.”

She noted that her daughter was an organ donor.

New details are emerging about the teenager who died in a sledding accident in North Texas. Relatives have identified the victim as 16-year-old Elizabeth Angle, a student athlete at Frisco’s Wakeland High School. pic.twitter.com/RzsWaHqeNp — KRIS 6 News (@KRIS6News) January 27, 2026



“She valued teamwork, friendship, and encouragement, and she took pride in lifting others up,” her mother said. “She was creative, strong‑minded, and a VERY bubbly girl.”

“We will miss her till the day we die,” Tracy Brito wrote. “She is our guardian angel now.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.