The radical left strikes again and has infiltrated another historic organization. The Daughters of the American Revolution has gone woke!

‌This patriotic women’s society — established in 1890, with over 1,000,000 members since its founding — has now joined ranks with sports teams, prisons and sorority houses in redefining womanhood, admitting men who identify as women as equal to real women.

‌“The DAR is not necessarily seen as a progressive organization,” LGBT advocate Ben Taki, obviously pleased with the change, told the Washingtonian, saying that it “sends a message.”

‌Radical leftists have targeted and want to transform, and destroy, one of the oldest pro-America groups that celebrates our wonderful and unique history. And changing America’s history is one of the left’s major objectives for a Marxist revolution.

‌The DAR leadership is using left-wing tactics of identity politics and victimology to force this change, and it’s probably just the beginning.

‌“Identity politics is an anti-American ideology and a sanitized name for cultural Marxism,” David Horowitz said in his book “Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America.”

“Cultural Marists have extended this picture of class warfare to races, genders, and sexual orientations, attributing all inequality and injustice to the institutions and actions of the oppressor groups: whites, males, heterosexuals, and religious ‘reactionaries’ — in particular Christians.”

‌The DAR promotes “historic preservation, education, and patriotism,” and members must be of “lineal descent from patriots of the American Revolution.” Some chapters allow members to vote on applicants, but the requirement that a prospective member be “personally acceptable to the chapter” has now been removed and replaced with so-called “improved language on non-discrimination.”

‌I was first made aware of this change not by the DAR, but through a Western Journal article published on Sept. 23.

‌The change occurred at the DAR annual meeting in June with a bylaw amendment introduced by president general Pamela Wright: “[National Society Daughters of the American Revolution] and its chapters may not discriminate against an eligible applicant based on race, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.”

‌The bylaw was passed only by a subjective vocal vote, and the meeting was deceitfully and cleverly manipulated at the 11th hour. For example, my chapter was never notified of the proposed bylaw, as required before the meeting, nor was a packet given to delegates before arriving.

‌When delegates were able to ask questions, Wright bumbled along and was coached with answers.



“If their birth certificate says they’re a female and you vote against them based on their protected class,” Wright said, “it’s discrimination.” However, she neglected to say that in most states, transgender people are allowed to change their sex on their official birth certificate.

‌Using fear tactics to manipulate delegates, several times in the meeting it was stated that this amendment to accept men who claim to be women was necessary to keep the DAR’s 501c3 tax-exempt status for donations, yet in an October letter from the president general to members, this was never mentioned.

‌In the letter, Wright belatedly informed members of the decision to include men and said that chapters had already “welcomed transgender women.”

‌Wright’s letter was filled with virtue-signaling and left-wing buzzwords like “inclusive” and “non-discrimination.” Wright used other phrases, such as “welcoming and compassionate,” to manipulate kind-hearted women.

‌I am an 11th-generation American and have been a proud member of the DAR since 2012. However, I can no longer align myself with values that contradict my Christian conviction that “God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them” (Genesis 1:27).

‌Besides writing this Op-Ed, I’m also “Counterpunching” in some other ways.

‌I have gone inactive with my local DAR chapter and written Wright at presidentgeneral@dar.org, sharing my deep disappointment in this decision to accept males into the DAR.

‌On Dec. 16, in honor of the anniversary of the Boston Tea Party of 1773, I held my own tea party in my home and invited other ladies who have left the DAR due to the organization’s acceptance of men. We discussed starting a new group of biological women who are true daughters of the American Revolution.

‌And now, as the “inactive” flag chairman for my chapter, I will continue to take my American flag lesson into the schools, teaching fifth graders the flag code, which I have already done for over 10,000 students in the Phoenix and surrounding area… but not as a DAR member.

