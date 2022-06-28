Parker: This Is Our Chance to Close the Door on a Culture of Death

The cries from the left predicting the end of the world in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a familiar sound.

We heard the same in 1996 when Aid to Families with Dependent Children, which effectively incentivized low-income women to have children out of wedlock, was replaced with Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, which introduced the idea of workfare.

The reform, the left screamed, would throw low-income women mercilessly to the streets. But the result was quite the opposite. We had a dramatic decrease in welfare cases and an increase in employment among low-income women.

Human beings respond to incentives and to the realities around them. When those incentives inspire responsibility, productivity and creativity, that is what we get. When incentives inspire irresponsibility and dependence, that is what we get.

What we call morality — the morality rooted in biblical truths that still influence and guide large parts of the American population and that served as a guide to many more in our past — provides the rules and framework that sustain life and living.

Everyone who knows me knows how I celebrate the overturning of the decision that opened the door to the destruction of 60 million-plus lives. That decision introduced a culture of death to our nation.

When I say a culture of death, I don’t only mean the widespread physical destruction of infants in the womb; a culture of death means the introduction of behaviors that threaten the future of our communities and nation.

When we lose appreciation for the sanctity of life, we lose appreciation for the sanctity of behavior that brings life to the world. Marriage and sex become not responsible expressions of love and creation but expressions of egoism and instant self-gratification.

Sadly, and predictably, following the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, we saw the collapse of the institution of marriage and of childbearing. The fertility rate in the U.S. today is at a historic low and well below the rate necessary for the population to replace itself.

This is what I call a culture of death. An aging nation where the number of souls departing exceeds the number of new souls being brought forth is not a nation with a future.

Particularly troubling is the disproportionate extent to which the culture of death has rooted itself in black communities.

About one-third of the nation’s abortions are performed on black women. Black poverty is largely centered in black households headed by single women.

In 1960, the percentage of black adults and white adults ages 25 and above who had never been married was almost identical — around 10 percent. By 2012, this had increased to 16 percent among whites, but 36 percent among blacks.

Sadly, the Congressional Black Caucus wants to perpetuate the culture of death. It decries the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

But the decision is not a ban on abortion. It is a rejection of the bogus decision that claimed the Constitution grants “abortion rights.”

Those on the left who regularly express their concerns about our democracy now have things the way they want. The future of abortion lies in democracy. Each state will decide if it wants a culture of death.

My prediction is Americans will choose life. And black Americans will choose life. The result will be a rebirth of the American family, children and future.

Yes, I am rejoicing that so many will be called “Mom” this time next year and am praying that God will shower their offspring with a double portion of his blessings.

There is great reason today to celebrate in America.

