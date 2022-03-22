Parker: Liberals Just Found Out What Justice Thomas' Wife Does, And They're Furious

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is once again in liberals’ crosshairs.

This has been going on since his confirmation hearings in 1991, when President George H.W. Bush had the temerity to nominate a black conservative to take the Supreme Court seat of Thurgood Marshall. Thomas’ confirmation hearings showed how low liberals are willing to go to try to discredit a conservative, even more so one who is black.

Liberal journalists are having their most recent field day because it happens that Thomas’ wife Virginia is a conservative like him, an American patriot like him, and is personally invested, like her husband, in safeguarding our Constitution.

Clarence Thomas does it as the court’s longest-sitting justice and perhaps its most principled and consistent conservative. Ginni Thomas does it as an activist with a number of conservative organizations in Washington.

For years, liberals attempted to diminish Thomas as a lackey of the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Now, as Thomas shines as the court’s leading conservative voice, they want to diminish him as a lackey of his wife.

The sparks were fanned in a New Yorker article by liberal muckraker Jane Mayer, who has made a career of hatchet-job journalism aimed at conservatives.

Mayer led with her concern about politics finding its way into the Supreme Court, citing a “recent Gallup poll” showing that the court has its “lowest public-approval rating in history.” That poll, from last September, showed the court’s approval rating at 40 percent, down from 62 percent in 2001.

Equally germane, but of course of less interest to Mayer, is Gallup polling from around the same time showing Americans’ trust in the media standing at 36 percent, the second-lowest rating on record.

Liberals only look for smoking guns when conservatives are the target.

Where were all the liberal journalists when the New York Post broke the story 17 months ago about emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop showing he was profiting off his vice president father’s position? The story went unreported — when it wasn’t actively suppressed by Big Tech — through the presidential election. Only now is The New York Times reporting on the laptop as authentic.

How about President Joe Biden’s nominee for vice chairman of supervision of the Federal Reserve Board, Sarah Bloom Raskin? Her husband, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, was hit with a House ethics violation for late reporting of a $1.5 million stock sale by his wife involving a firm in which she may have had a conflict of interest.

We could, of course, discuss America’s favorite power couple, Bill and Hillary Clinton, now worth tens of millions.

The point is, there are no bureaucratic ethics rules that can replace what really matters — personal integrity.

There is no decision that Clarence Thomas has ever made on the Supreme Court than cannot be traced directly to his rigorous and principled scholarship and commitment to the Constitution. Period.

Similarly, Ginni Thomas, who sat on the board of my organization, the Center for Urban Renewal and Education, for some 15 years, is motivated by one thing — the preservation of America as a free nation under God.

The real bottom line is one liberals don’t want to hear: The way to limit questions about ethics in government is to keep government limited and small. It’s exactly what America’s Founders had in mind and the exact opposite of the direction liberals have taken our nation.

We owe thanks to Clarence and Ginni Thomas for working to preserve the integrity of our Constitution and the principles that keep our nation free despite being under endless siege by the liberal media.

© 2022 CREATORS.COM

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.