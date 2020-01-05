Parkland Dad Blasts Ron Howard over Anti-Trump Tweet

The father of a victim of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting put moviemaker Ron Howard in his place after Howard trashed President Donald Trump on Twitter.

“In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US,” Howard tweeted.

But Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was among the victims of the shooting, offered a different evaluation of the president.

Since the Feb. 14, 2018, murders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Pollack has been a strong critic of Democratic policies he has said contributed to the shooting.

“Let’s see here Ron … President Trump gave up his billion dollar lifestyle to save this country. President Trump donates his ENTIRE salary. President Trump was loved by Hollywood before he became a Republican. What are you going to do when he wins again in 2020?” Pollack tweeted.

Howard, however, did not back off.

“Well, to be honest, I’ve heard much worse criticisms in conversations w/NY Wall St professionals who know Trump. Some who support conservative policies but have very negative things to say about Trump’s character, honesty or ability as a businessman. They express deep concern,” he tweeted.

But Pollack had already moved on to highlight the difference between Trump and his predecessor.

“Mess with Barack Obama: Get pallets of cash delivered to your door step. Mess with President Trump: Get guided missiles delivered to your door step,” he tweeted.

In a commentary piece for The Washington Times, former Oklahoma Wesleyan University President Everett Piper replied to Howard by castigating Hollywood for its ways.

“This is the club that, for years, has shouted, ‘who are you to judge?’ when conservative Christians have objected to the sexualization of our children. This is the superior class that has told us drag queen story hours are a good idea for preschoolers. These are the ‘smarter-than-thous’ who have preached to us, over and over again, that ‘it doesn’t matter what you believe as long as it works for you,” he wrote.

“These are the wise aristocrats who continue to chastise all of us ignorant peasants for wanting to cling to our God and our guns. These are the people who believe middle schoolers are better off knowing more about condoms than the U.S. Constitution. These are the oligarchs who believe socialism, in spite of 100 million dead at its hand, is a moral good,” he wrote.

“These are the pedagogues who lecture the world about fossil fuels while they fly in their private jets. They demand we redistribute our wealth while they hoard their own. They protest the principles of the United States while they bow to the power of China. They claim to be feminists while they deny the fact of the female. They march for MeToo while accusing women who want their own bathrooms and their own sports of being bigots,” Piper wrote.

His conclusion was decisive.

“Yes, Ron Howard, there is such a thing as morality, and I am glad you admit it,” he wrote. “But the huckster here is not so much Donald Trump as it is you and your peers. For years you have sold a nation the snake oil of sin, and this has cost you all credibility. Millions of us care little about what you think. You can take your traveling medicine show elsewhere.”

