Parkland Student Doesn’t Understand How the Constitution Works

Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky ignited Twitter this week with what appeared to be an inaccurate claim regarding the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

In the wake of last month’s Parkland school shooting that left 17 people dead, Kasky and some of his classmates have emerged as vocal proponents of stricter gun control measures.

As part of that push for more gun control, Kasky tweeted Tuesday that the “second amendment has no restrictions,” a claim that was quickly debunked on Twitter and elsewhere.

“The first amendment has restrictions. The second amendment has no restrictions,” he tweeted. “These weapons are not in the hands of “well-regulated” militias. The changes the people are demanding do not desecrate the second amendment, they just make it a safe addition to our constitution.”

The first amendment has restrictions. The second amendment has no restrictions. These weapons are not in the hands of “well-regulated” militias. The changes the people are demanding do not desecrate the second amendment, they just make it a safe addition to our constitution. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) March 27, 2018

However, as pointed out by The Daily Wire, there are many regulations that do indeed “limit the scope of the Second Amendment,” and the outlet even compiled a list of five such laws.

There’s the National Firearms Act, which restricts the “importation of certain firearms, including but not limited to, machineguns, silencers, certain weapons made from rifles or shotguns, and destructive devices.”

There’s also the Arms Control Act of 1976, which regulates the importation of “certain firearms, firearms parts, ammunition” and some other types of military equipment. Meanwhile, the Gun Control Act of 1968 “generally prohibits the importation” of firearms, ammunition and many gun parts.

Moreover, the Firearms Protection Act prohibits the “transfer or possession” of machine guns. Finally, the Brady Law stipulated that firearms dealers must conduct background checks on people who want to buy a gun.

On Twitter, many users, including fellow Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv, seemed to agree that Kasky’s tweet was misinformed.

Categorically false. There are dozens of restrictions on #2A – National Firearms Act of 1934 – Hundreds of federal laws (many that aren't enforced.) – MANY SCOTUS rulings that limit and explain what the amendment means. But go on, continue to make "facts" up. https://t.co/leqd5zmj18 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 27, 2018

.@cameron_kasky, this tweet is factually inaccurate. Please do some research on gun laws in places like NYC, and then research the National Firearms Act of 1934, Title II of the Gun Control Act of 1968, and the Firearm Owners Protection Act of 1986.https://t.co/es6chwTkcN https://t.co/GYlmtMThW7 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 27, 2018

Kid who chickens out of a debate fails to tell the truth about constitutional rights. https://t.co/1kbi4L9Owm — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) March 27, 2018

Note that liberals NEVER talk about the basic right – they are focused solely on "exceptions" designed to negate it. Buy guns and ammunition. And speak freely. They hate those things. https://t.co/BvWNrEgmHx — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 27, 2018

This is why we don’t let minors dictate policy. What a highly uninformed tweet. https://t.co/5U8OJezGFE — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) March 27, 2018

“This is why we don’t let minors dictate policy. What a highly uninformed tweet,” wrote conservative commentator Kassy Dillon.

