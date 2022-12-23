Parody Song by Babylon Bee Skewers Biden Over His Disastrous Time in WH

The wildly popular website The Babylon Bee is so good at parody that Twitter suspended its account back in March after it awarded “Man of the Year” honors to Rachel Levine, a transgender official in the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services. Apparently, the Twitter mafia didn’t like their reality being turned into a joke.

Elon Musk reportedly expressed interest in restoring the Babylon Bee account hours after his takeover in October. Lucky for the Twitter world, he did so three weeks later, just in time for the holiday season.

On Tuesday, true to form, The Babylon Bee shared a musical tribute to President Joe Biden called “Biden, Did You Know?”

Biden, Did You Know? (Song Parody) pic.twitter.com/9YCS80cSId — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 21, 2022

The song mimics the Christmas favorite “Mary, Did You Know?” and describes old Joe tanking the country’s economy. “Biden, did you know that your policies would drive us underwater?”

The fun doesn’t stop there. The singer, who has quite a good voice, wonders if Biden knew his policies would “trans our sons and daughters” and punish truth.

Did Joe know? That’s a real question.

The song criticizes a few of Biden’s vices — “Did you know that you shouldn’t touch these women like you do? / When you sniff that little girl’s hair, it’s borderline #MeToo” — and takes aim at the first son — “Biden, did you know that your baby boy made shady deals in Ukraine? / Biden, did you know that your baby boy likes parmesan and cocaine?”

But it also ridicules what can only be described as Biden’s God complex with lines like “The church that you subscribe to does not subscribe to you” and “Did you know that your policies make Herod’s reign seem bland? / One day you’ll have to answer to the great I Am.”

The song is a hit on Twitter.

Instant Classic. — Ike Lynch (@lynch_ike) December 21, 2022

I can’t even joke about this… I’ll just say Amen! — Suzi Pringle (@suzi_pringle) December 21, 2022

This wins Twitter for the year… — Adam B (@wa2k_1999) December 21, 2022

But not everybody saw the comedy in “Biden, Did You Know?”

“This would be hysterical if it wasn’t 100% accurate,” one user said.

This would be hysterical if it wasn’t 100% accurate. It should be the theme song for the entire administration. https://t.co/WZ0Zdb0TYq — 1FedUpDenizen™ (@1FedUpDenizen) December 23, 2022

Bah, humbug. If you can’t laugh once in a while, you fall into despair. That’s a sin.

‘Tis not the season for despair. Take a few days off.

‘Tis the season of joy and good cheer, especially when it’s spiced up with a bit of satire.

Thank you, Babylon Bee.

