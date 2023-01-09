As a Part of GOP Deal for McCarthy's Rise, Top Trump Ally Getting Everything He Needs to Go After the FBI

It was always part of the House Republicans’ plans to conduct a probe into the weaponization of government law enforcement and national security agencies.

But, according to GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, in one of the concessions made to win the votes of House Freedom Caucus members in his bid for the speakership, now-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy committed to forming a subcommittee to the House Judiciary Committee and vowed to provide it with at least as many resources as the previous House devoted to the committee investigating the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, under former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a Friday night appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity,” just hours before McCarthy was voted into the speaker post, Roy said the subcommittee would be similar to the well-known Church Committee, set up by Democratic Sen. Frank Church in 1975 to investigate the abuses of U.S. intelligence agencies.

The new subcommittee, he said, will target “the weaponization of government, the FBI, the intel agencies, DHS, all of them.”

“We got more resources, more specificity, more power to go after this recalcitrant Biden administration,” said Roy, who was one of the most high-profile opponents to McCarthy becoming speaker.

He also cited the need to rein in the spending that feeds the Washington bureaucracy, specifically calling out money for a new FBI headquarters that was included in the $1.7 omnibus bill that was approved by Congress in late December.

“We can do all the hearings we want in the world, but if we can’t limit the spending that funds the bureaucrats, and stop buying the FBI a $400 million new headquarters that [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell just funded, then we can’t win the fight. You cannot win the fight for freedom if you don’t stop the bureaucrats. That’s what this entire fight this week was about,” Roy told Hannity.

Roy pointed out that you can’t stop the corruption with just hearings. “You stop it by not giving them the money to continue to do it. You gotta hold them accountable, limit their funds, and hold them accountable through the power of the purse.”

The subcommittee will be led by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who is the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

The New York Times reported, “The text of the resolution establishing the subcommittee would give the panel essentially open-ended jurisdiction to scrutinize any issue related to civil liberties or to examine how any agency of the federal government has collected, analyzed and used information about Americans — including ‘ongoing criminal investigations.'”

Shortly after his victory early Saturday morning, McCarthy told members, “We will hold the swamp accountable, from the withdrawal of Afghanistan, to the origins of COVID and to the weaponization of the FBI. Let me be very clear: We will use the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena to get the job done.”

McCarthy: “Speaking of committees, we will hold the swamp accountable, from the withdrawal of Afghanistan, to the origins of Covid and to the weaponization of the FBI. Let me be very clear. We will use the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena to get the job done.” pic.twitter.com/QGJs0p1bMp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2023

Using the power of the subpoena may be more difficult than committee members anticipate.

The Times predicted looming clashes between this committee and various agency officials over document requests. Although agency oversight is one of the duties of Congress, agencies have a long history of resistance.

The article links to a rambling seven-page letter dated Jan. 27, 2000, from Robert Raben, assistant attorney general under then-President Bill Clinton, to the chairman of the House Subcommittee on Rules and Organization explaining why the DOJ has “traditionally resisted making information about open criminal investigations available to Congress.”

(Leave it to the Times to bring up a more than two-decade-old letter from the Justice Department of a notoriously scandal-ridden Democratic administration to a Republican congressman to make the case for a current Democratic administration preparing to resist a Republican-controlled House.)

Still, it may be more difficult than government officials and The New York Times think to escape the reach of the new committee. A trove of evidence showing wrongdoing by FBI officials already exists.

The “Twitter Files” revealed the unholy alliance between the Democratic Party, the FBI, Big Tech, and the legacy media. Documents prove they worked together to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. These powerful entities abused their power to achieve a common goal: the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

This is the same corrupt group that collaborated to frame former President Donald Trump as an agent of Russia.

It is undeniable that the FBI and other federal agencies have been weaponized against Republicans for years. That’s no longer a conspiracy theory; it’s a fact.

There’s a reason Jim Jordan didn’t run for the open Senate seat in Ohio last year and why he rejected his nomination to be the next House speaker. He’s been waiting for this moment. And I am convinced he won’t disappoint.

