Part of Rand Paul’s Lung Removed Due to Complications from 2017 Assault by Neighbor

By Bradley Evans
Published August 5, 2019 at 3:46pm
Sen. Rand Paul has had part of a lung removed following health complications sustained after a 2017 attack perpetrated by his neighbor.

“Unfortunately, I will have to limit my August activities,” Paul said in a tweet Monday morning.

“Part of my lung damaged by the 2017 assault had to be removed by surgery this weekend,” the Kentucky Republican continued.

“I should be able to return to the Senate in September,” he said.

Paul was attacked by neighbor Rene Boucher in November 2017, reportedly after a dispute involving lawn clippings, Fox News reported.

Boucher tackled Paul from behind, breaking six of the senator’s ribs.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and was sentenced to 30 days in federal prison.

Are you concerned by violence against politicians like Paul?

Earlier this year, Paul was awarded over $580,000 in damages by a Kentucky jury.

The senator’s lung surgery has not been the only procedure he has undergone this year. According to The Washington Post, Paul also has had hernia surgery as a result of the assault.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the other Senate Kentuckian, was also hospitalized over the weekend.

The Hill reported that McConnell fractured his shoulder after tripping on a patio outside his Louisville home.

Paul’s announcement comes just days after Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar retweeted a comment from D-list actor and comedian Tom Arnold suggesting Paul deserved to be assaulted.

“Imagine being Rand Paul’s next door neighbor and having to deal with @RandPaul lying cowardly circular whiney bullcrap about lawn clippings. No wonder he ripped his toupee off,” Arnold said.

Republican politicians and conservative journalists criticized Omar for retweeting the remark.

“Absolutely disgusting,” Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted.

“If you want to understand the state of political violence in this country, just read the despicable comments to this tweet,” wrote Washington Examiner writer Tiana Lowe.

