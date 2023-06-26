'Particularly Tragic': Couple Brutally Murdered on 50th Anniversary, Manhunt Underway

Three elderly people were found murdered Sunday in Newton, Massachusetts, with the killer still at large.

Two of the victims were a couple in their 70s celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary over the weekend, according to WickedLocal.com.

The third was the wife’s mother, who was in her 90s, the report said.

“As you can imagine, this would be tragic on any day, to have family gathered for this kind of a celebration makes it particularly tragic,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said, according to WTBS-TV.

The public has been urged to be vigilant, immediately report anything suspicious and check their home surveillance system as police search for whoever is responsible for a triple murder in Newton’s Nonantum village.https://t.co/rfDKBoRiY4 — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) June 26, 2023

Ryan said she was unaware of any prior triple murder taking place in the community.

The district attorney said the killings were reported at 10:14 a.m. Sunday after a person known to the victims reported it to police.

The names of the victims were not released by early Monday afternoon.

Police said they found signs of forced entry at the home as well as at a nearby house. The second break-in took place about 5:45 a.m. Police said they are not sure if the incidents are connected.

“They did not think there was any problem, they heard something, there didn’t seem to be a problem,” Ryan said. “Later on they discovered there was an issue.”

Police said there are no suspects in the killings, but WTBS said a “manhunt” was underway.

“We are obviously very concerned with such a violent crime taking place in our city,” Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said Sunday.

“We do plan on having some extra patrols out there throughout the night. We’re going to use a lot of our own resources — extra officers being called in, extra dispatchers brought into the dispatch center,” he said.

Crime scene sealed off in Newton at a home on Broadway which is on the Watertown/Waltham line…homicide detectives and Middlesex County DA are here described by seasoned sources as “gruesome and shocking”awaiting update from the DA #7News pic.twitter.com/Hu2l9eNXVg — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 25, 2023

Ryan said residents can help with the investigation.

“Additionally we are asking residents of the Nonantum and Newtonville are to check any video they may have on their home, any Ring doorbell, Nest,” Ryan said. “We really need the public’s help.”

When asked if the murder was random , Ryan replied that authorities did not know, according to WCVB-TV

“We have no reason at this point to believe there is a connection. That’s why we are concerned particularly about the safety issue,” she said. “That’s why we are asking people if you hear something, you see something, don’t investigate yourself call the police department.”

Ryan’s office said the victims died from stab wounds and blunt force trauma, according to Boston.com.

