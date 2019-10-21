Party of 'Incivility': Video Exposes Classless Liberals Harassing Rand Paul During Lunch

Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul was harassed while he was having lunch in California. That, in and of itself, isn’t really a story — California is a crazy place, after all, and Paul ought to expect something like this might happen.

Rather, the headline isn’t that he was harassed. It was that he was allegedly harassed by two people who wanted to lecture him about “incivility.”

The video, which was posted to Twitter on Friday by Sergio Gor, Paul’s deputy chief of staff, begins with a woman off-camera saying something about rudeness.

Here’s the full interaction, which we warn you contains profanity. Viewer discretion is advised:

While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility. Check out the vid! #unhinged pic.twitter.com/IdOTdc3pOC — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) October 18, 2019

When the camera turns on the woman, she decides to flip the group the bird.

After this, she delivers the immortal line: “You just ran into two people from New York, kiddo, and we’re not putting up with your Republican bulls—!”

“Kiddo.” That’s adorable! She’s the most quaintly 1970s liberal restaurant-troll yet who we’ve seen unfairly harassing a politician who just wanted to eat. I give her credit for that much.

Despite the fact that he’s not featured in the video, Fox News and others reported that Paul was indeed present. He was in California as part of a tour to promote his book “The Case Against Socialism.”

Apparently, according to Gor’s tweet, the liberals who confronted Paul and his entourage were also talking about the incivility that Republicans had brought to American politics, although that’s not shown in the video apart from the brief bit about rudeness. I don’t know what their idea of civility is, but maybe it includes using the word “kiddo.”

Paul also tweeted the video out.

“The left blames incivility on @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote. “Watch this video and decide who the rude ones are.”

The left blames incivility on @realDonaldTrump. Watch this video and decide who the rude ones are… https://t.co/qtEx0wLH2A — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 18, 2019

This is hardly the first time that a Republican has been harassed while eating, mind you.

Then-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was arguably the first and most famous recipient of the treatment when she was having lunch at a restaurant called the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, in 2018.

House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was also a recipient, having been given a lesson in civility while leaving a restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky.

What’s arguably the whole issue here is that, to a certain group of people, this is civility and tolerance.

They’re convinced that Karl Popper’s paradox of tolerance — that one cannot be tolerant of intolerance — means that incivility is, in fact, a stand for civility, since these are the people ruining our country.

This isn’t an uncommon stand among the left. Just look at Maxine Waters’ diktat that “[i]f you see anybody from [Trump’s] cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

We don’t have the full video of the Paul confrontation here. We don’t know what these individuals said about civility before this was said.

What we do know is the fact that this was yet another instance where someone on the right was assailed because of their “Republican bulls—.”

At least she called them “kiddo,” though.

