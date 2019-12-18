Passenger Gives Up First-Class Seat To Help 88-Year-Old Woman's 'Dream' Come True

Thanks to a kindhearted passenger on a Virgin Atlantic flight, an 88-year-old woman was able to fly first class from New York to the U.K. for the first time.

Leah Amy, a flight attendant based in Manchester, England, has worked “hundreds” of flights throughout her career.

Some flights have proven to be more memorable than others, such as a recent overseas haul that resulted in Leah meeting her “two favourite passengers EVER.”

Leah explained that on a recent flight from New York to the U.K., she met Violet, an 88-year-old retired nurse who was flying back from visiting her daughter.

“Of the hundreds of flights I’ve operated, I’ve had the pleasure of looking after footballers, supermodels and some Hollywood movie stars but let me tell you about my two favourite passengers EVER!” Leah wrote on Facebook earlier this month.

Violet had planned to fly in the economy section of the plane, until she met a man named Jack who was traveling with his family.

Jack must have been also been charmed by Violet, because he decided that he wanted to change seats with the 88-year-old, giving up his first-class seat so that Violet could fly in style.

“Jack and his family purchased seats In our upper class cabin for a flight home from New York, but when he got onboard, Jack went and found violet in economy and swapped seats with her,” Leah wrote.

Jack settled into his new economy seat for the duration of the flight, perfectly content with the swap.

“He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight. No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him too,” Leah wrote.

Leah soon learned that Violet’s visit to her daughter had been long overdue, as health problems had prevented Violet from taking the trip sooner.

“She travels to New York to see her daughter, but hasn’t been able to for a while because of a knee replacement,” Leah wrote.

“Her dream has always been to sit at the front, and Jack made that come true.”

Leah and her colleagues posed for a photo with Violet, who said that her daughter likely would not believe the story unless Violet had a “selfie” to prove it.

Violet’s excited grin told the whole story — she was thrilled to be treated to a first-class flight.

Leah, who wrote that Violet did not have a phone with her and did not have an email address, promised to pass the photos on to her daughter.

Thanks to a selfless passenger, Violet was able to make a memory she will surely cherish.

