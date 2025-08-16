Share
News
The Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, billed as the world's largest cruise ship, is moored at PortMiami after returning from its maiden voyage in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 3, 2024.
The Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, billed as the world's largest cruise ship, is moored at PortMiami after returning from its maiden voyage in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 3, 2024. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Passenger Hurt After Glass Water Slide Breaks on World's Largest Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean Could Find Itself in Court

 By Ole Braatelien  August 16, 2025 at 9:38am
Share

A man who was injured on a Royal Caribbean water slide is suing the cruise ship company, his attorney said Tuesday.

The incident happened Aug. 7 onboard the Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, according to WPLG-TV in Miami.

One of the ship’s water slides, the “Frightening Bolt,” reportedly had a crack in its acrylic glass as the man passed through, cutting himself on the way down, according to WTVJ in Florida.

Moments after, the glass broke, leaving a gaping hole in the slide.

“As I understand it, it was cracked,” said passenger Lillian Destefano, who witnessed the incident, per WPLG. “Like the gentleman that went before him just [got] cut slightly, and then when the other gentleman went down, it sliced him, but he passed it, and then the glass fell and the water gushed. No one fell through, thank God.”

A video showed the water free-flowing from the slide’s hole.

Royal Caribbean confirmed in a statement that nobody fell through the opening, WTVJ reported.

Have you ever vacationed on a cruise ship?

The medical team onboard treated the man’s injuries, and the slide remained closed the rest of the trip, Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation, and it’s still unclear what caused the glass to break.

“I was on that slide 20 minutes before,” one passenger told WTVJ-TV.

“It’s a little frightening. It could’ve happened to us, and I’m glad it didn’t,” another passenger said.

Related:
A Crash Took Her Husband: Days Later, the Search for Her Son Ended in Tragedy

The ship had departed PortMiami on Aug. 2, according to WTVJ.

Following the incident, the ship traveled to Royal Caribbean’s Coco Cay island before returning to PortMiami that weekend on Aug. 9, according to WPLG.

The Icon of the Seas, which has a guest capacity of 5,610, departed on its maiden voyage in early 2024, according to the Royal Caribbean website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Passenger Hurt After Glass Water Slide Breaks on World's Largest Cruise Ship: Royal Caribbean Could Find Itself in Court
A Crash Took Her Husband: Days Later, the Search for Her Son Ended in Tragedy
Man's Reaction to Being Ding Dong Ditched by Neighborhood Boy Lands Him in Handcuffs
What Are the Odds? NC Woman Pulls Off Stunning Lottery Feat
Brave 9‑Year‑Old Girl Risks It All to Pull Mom From Pool During Shocking Attempted Drowning, Police Say
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation