Passenger Loses It During Flight, Claims to Be 'President' While Ordering Plane to Turn Back Over Phone She Left

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2024 at 4:08pm
As tactics for getting one’s way on an airline go, a recent passenger on Frontier Airlines tried the approach of saying she was the president, and when that did not work, that she owned seven continents.

Spoiler alert: No luck.

The episode on a flight from San Diego to Las Vegas was, of course, recorded and shared on TikTok. The woman’s problem was that she had left her cell phone behind at the gate, and the flight crew would not turn the plane around so she could retrieve it.

For those with difficulty hearing the rant, elocution among the irate being what it is, the New York Post provided some highlights.

“If I was white and in a suit, you would stop the f***ing plane,” the woman said. “Laugh now, I am the president of this whole godd*** country. Watch, see the f***ing TV news.”

WARNING: The following post contains language that some may find offensive.

Later, she told a flight attendant she was “an affirmed sovereign ruler here in the government.”

Have you ever witnessed a situation like this before?

“Seven continents I own,” she said.

Race came into the rant.

“Yes, I need to get off this plane and I’m gonna tell you straight up don’t you ever come against nobody because of their skin color again,” she said.

Passengers who were filming or giggling came in for a dose of ire, the U.K.’s Daily Mail noted.

“Keep laughing, watch you’re a** be right on a boat. We shipping people out just for a nice group of expedition. What comes around goes around. It’s time now,” she said.

“Keep laughing, watch what happens – you’ll be expired, just the like battery on your watch,” she said.

When told the plane could not go back, she called the reply a “lie from the pit of hell.”

The gambit of an accusation against Frontier was also tried.

“You had enough time. I seen Frontier do illegal stuff several times. I’ve been riding for the last eight years,” she said.

The video ended with the woman sitting down as the flight attendant walked away.

“It’s unclear if the flight was delayed or canceled due to her outburst, as an aviation blog claims a flight on October 12 on that route arrived 30 minutes late, while Frontier canceled a similar flight the next day for unknown reasons,” the Daily Mail reported.

