A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after an incident aboard an airliner that escalated after he refused to leave the plane when asked to do so.

Shail Patel, 29, was eventually removed from an American Airlines plane as it sat on a Tampa runway, according to WFLA-TV. The plane was bound for Philadelphia.

Patel “began acting erratically yelling and cursing at the passengers, ” as soon as he boarded, police said, according to the New York Post.

A report from police said Patel began “antagonizing passengers, calling flight attendants names, threatening passengers and aggressively moving through the aircraft,” WFLA reported.

NEW: American Airlines passenger gets put in a headlock and escorted off plane after yelling an anti-Semitic slur and blaming white people for his problems. The man was accused of hitting someone and got angry, triggering him to launch anti-Semitic slurs. “I’ll see about it… pic.twitter.com/WLHuqeOV91 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 21, 2024

Patel slapped one passenger on the hand and face and spit at the passenger, police said.

Video of the incident shows him yelling at the passengers.

“I’m trying to get to my home country and you all people made it harder for me to get to my home country,” he shouted in a video posted to X.

Should alcohol be served in airports? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 26% (371 Votes) No: 74% (1046 Votes)

“F—you blue-eyed White devils — I’m gonna take this plane down with all you mother f—ers on it,” he said, according to police, WKMG-TV reported. The term is a racist epithet originating in Asia against people of European ancestry, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

In a video posted to X, Patel refused a crew member’s command to leave, prompting a passenger to intervene.

Patel and the passenger then had a confrontation that ended when the other passenger grabbed Patel and immobilized him in a headlock.

“Now put your hands down and don’t touch anybody,” the passenger told Patel.

“I’m a police officer,” a woman wearing a cap backward said as she approached.

“So am I,” the passenger holding Patel said.

Police said Patel is a self-employed IT worker who lives in Tampa, according to WFLA.

Patel slurred his words, had “blood-shot eyes,” and smelled of alcohol, police said

Patel faces charges of disorderly intoxication and two counts of battery. He was being held at Hillsborough County Jail on a $2,150 bond.

The flight was delayed by 30 minutes due to the incident, according to WKMG.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.