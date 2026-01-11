Passengers Shocked to Find All 8 Touchdown Tires on Their Jet Were Shredded During Terrifying Landing

All eight of the rear tires of a Boeing 767 jet burst when a LATAM Airlines plane landed Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Boeing 767-300 was coming in at around 7:30 p.m. from Lima, Peru, when the tires burst, according to WAGA-TV.

As the plane landed, one passenger told the station it felt as though the wheels were “rattling on the tarmac.”

None of the 221 people on board were reported injured, but they were stranded for two hours before they could get off the plane.

Retired Delta Capt. Paul Carr, who has flown the 767 jet, said the mass tire failure was unusual.

“That’s very odd for all eight tires to blow on a landing,” Carr said.

“More than likely, the brake system logic… malfunctioned, and it locked up all the brakes and just caused them to blow,” he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

The tires on an aircraft blew out while attempting to land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to airport officials. The passengers were aboard LATAM Airlines flight 2482 from Lima, Peru, to Atlanta. Read more at https://t.co/AbQJZDXEeV pic.twitter.com/EQ6D4XRJTS — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 8, 2026

A woman aboard the plane said that as a result of the landing, bathroom doors broke, panels broke, and insulation came loose, according to WLS-TV.

The woman said there had been turbulence prior to landing, and that the landing itself was extremely rough.

Laurie Garrow, a Georgia Tech professor and aviation expert, said weight and weather could be factors in the incident, according to WXIA-TV.

“Think about your own car. When do you see the tires on your car get under pressure? So, clearly if you have a lot of things in the trunk that are weighing it down, you can put extra pressure on the tires,” she said.

“As we move from cold to warm weather or vice versa, the pressure changes, we know that pressure in the tires itself change, if you have old tires, etc.,” she added.

Garrow called the incident “an anomaly.”

“The odds of one tire blowing out in an aircraft I think is around one in 100,000. I don’t want to say you were the lucky passengers, but it is a very rare event,” she said.

“So that also triggers a formal investigation into what may have happened to see if there was something in particular or a combination of events that we want to prevent in the future,” she continued.

“If I was looking at it, I’d be looking at the weight conditions coming in, going back to why the tires sustained extra pressure upon landing. So, I’d be looking at the weight of the aircraft coming in to see if it was heavier than expected, maybe had more fuel on board than had planned.”

