Passing the SAVE Act to Secure Elections Is a No-Brainer That Senate Republicans Seem Intent on Fumbling

The SAVE Act should be among the easiest decisions a Republican in Congress ever makes.

The bill to secure elections is simple, direct, and overwhelmingly supported by the American people. Yet here we are, watching Senate Republicans hesitate, stall, and overthink themselves on the issue.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act passed the House last April. But after clearing that hurdle, the bill was sent to the Senate, where weak-kneed Republicans probably hoped to see it collect enough dust and die quietly.

It is still collecting dust, which should infuriate anyone with an interest in election integrity and sovereignty.

Thankfully, there is enough noise on the issue that all hope is not lost.

The bill is extremely straightforward. If Senate Republicans pass it, it will amend the National Voter Registration Act to require actual proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

What the SAVE act is all about: * Mandates citizenship

* Requires states to clean voter rolls of illegals and dead voters

* Penalizes officials of illegals and probably the dead too pic.twitter.com/BwHPQJW4UR — Dr. Scott Young: END THE FED AND IRS (@DrScottYoung) February 3, 2026

It’s not that hard to produce photo identification or another document if you are committed to participating in elections. In fact, I would argue that if you are incapable of finding your own basic documents, you probably shouldn’t be voting anyway.

In any event, the bill is simple and a no-brainer. We have a right to know who is voting, and to have confidence that voters clear the basic threshold of qualifying to vote.

Democrats also hate it, which means it’s right over the target. Why do they hate it?

In addition to proof of identification, it affects online and mail-in voter registration systems that need to be banned.

The SAVE Act also has a key enforcement provision that can punish election officials who knowingly register voters without proper documentation. There is nothing controversial about the bill, and the public agrees.

According to CNN polling, 76 percent of black voters support voter ID laws.

Breakdown of CNN’s poll data released today on Voter ID Black Voters: 76% want it

White voters: 85% want it

Latino voters: 82% want it

Democrat voters 71% want it

Republican voters 95% want it American’s support for Voter ID keeps growing 2018: 76%

2021: 76%

2023: 76%

2024:… pic.twitter.com/Z1JRJXHEzN — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 4, 2026

That number jumps to 85 percent among white voters and 82 percent among Hispanics.

Even a strong majority of Democratic voters — 71 percent — support voter ID requirements. It is another 80-20 issue that elected Democrats are on the wrong side of.

Despite that, Senate leadership seems intent on hoping we will all just forget about it.

This week, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he was concerned about the implications of forcing a vote on the issue. He specifically said he was worried that triggering a talking filibuster could stall other important Senate business.

🚨 INFURIATING: Leader John Thune is already BACKING DOWN on the SAVE Act, saying there are “implications” to triggering a “talking filibuster” IF YOU CAN’T EVEN PASS A BILL THAT 80% OF AMERICANS SUPPORT, YOU NEED TO RESIGN, @LeaderJohnThune The implications of FRAUDULENT… pic.twitter.com/gqDemChFKX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 3, 2026

That explanation is an insult to voters. If forcing Democrats to publicly defend their opposition to voter ID slows the Senate down, good.

What business could possibly be more important than securing our elections?

If the filibuster stands in the way, then Republicans should be willing to challenge it. Everything should be on the table.

Somehow, we are now in the absurd position of having to pressure Republicans to pass a voter ID law during what may be their only real opportunity.

Moments like this remind us that the Washington class on both sides appear to loathe us all. It also reminds us that so many Republicans in the upper chamber love to talk tough when they don’t have a majority.

What happens when we give it to them? They suddenly have concerns about procedure and timing!

We’re told to wait for a better moment that never comes, while they send us fundraising emails and robocalls en route to what seems their preferred outcome – losing the majority and vowing to take it back.

This bill needs to be the line in the sand for voters. Thune and his colleagues need to hear from us about the SAVE Act and nothing but the SAVE Act until something is actually accomplished on the bill.

The issue needs to be kept alive for long enough to ensure it passes, or long enough for South Dakota voters to remember that Thune betrayed them at the end of his term, if he chooses that route.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.