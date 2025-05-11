Police have charged a pastor with theft and embezzlement after he allegedly stole more than $100,000 from his church in the town of Bel Air, Maryland.

Daniel Champ, a pastor at First Baptist Church, reportedly used the money for sports betting, DoorDash, and PayPal, WJZ-TV in Baltimore reported April 30.

The pastor ultimately spent more than $135,000 of the church’s money for his personal use.

A Md. pastor accused of using his church’s money for personal use, including sports betting, is facing 5 counts of embezzlement-related charges. Pastor Daniel Champ of First Baptist Church of Hartford County was arrested on charges of theft over $100,000.https://t.co/IgBb6KkzCR — Julie Roys (@reachjulieroys) May 3, 2025

Champ allegedly began stealing from the church in January 2019, according to the indictment that WJZ-TV cited.

It wasn’t until October 2024, however, that church officials discovered missing funds before eventually tying the suspicious charges to Champ.

The pastor’s sudden termination blindsided the congregation.

“They would talk about holding meetings and not say why, and then all of a sudden the pastor was gone, he was just gone,” one anonymous congregant said.

Below is a Sept. 11, 2024, sermon that Champ preached.

At least one anonymous congregant didn’t like the way the church handled the crisis.

“I was very disappointed that they didn’t come out honestly and tell us what was happening, why they weren’t forthcoming and honest,” the member said. “Because money goes to that church, that’s the people’s money. And why weren’t they honest? Why didn’t they just tell people?”

“I think they need to come clean and be honest with the people. I think the people need to know,” the member added.

The 42-year-old pastor is free on a $15,000 bond, according to The Roys Report.

Champ has since been removed from the church’s financial account, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

He was given 60 days to vacate his residence on the church’s property and he is set to appear in court this month.

During a sermon on Sept. 8, 2024, Champ spoke about 1 Thessalonians 2, admonishing against preaching the gospel for personal or monetary gain.

“We looked at the cloak of covetousness — was kind of the saying there. … You’re not doing it for gain, for materialistic gain, whether it be money, or fame, or something else,” Champ said. “And we did see in Peter that false teachers, they will do it for that. They’ll use people for their own gain. … They’re basically using people as a means to gain wealth.”

