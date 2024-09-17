A pastor has been arrested after a disturbing discovery in his church, a find that now appears to be a disgusting violation of his former congregation’s trust.

The 37-year-old worship pastor at a Brighton, Michigan, branch of the 2|42 Community Church, Will Johnson, was arrested Friday after a member of the staff discovered a camera hidden in a bathroom.

The camera was turned over to church leadership, to whom Johnson allegedly made a shocking confession.

According to Detroit News, Eric Rouch, the church’s executive pastor of ministry operations, said Johnson admitted to placing the camera inside the bathroom.

The disgraced pastor was immediately fired and was arrested shortly after.

Rouch said the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the situation and found Johnson at his Howell home, taking him into custody there.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this situation, as the protection, safety and privacy of every person who enters our church is our priority,” Rouch said to Detroit News.

“2|42 Community Church is cooperating fully with the sheriff’s office investigation and is taking proactive steps, including engaging with a third-party investigator, to ensure the safety of all our facilities.”

Will Johnson, now former 2|42 Community Church in Brighton worship pastor director, has been charged with surveilling an unclothed person, destruction of evidence & using a computer to commit a crime. He is being held on a $250,000 bond pending his next court appearance.… pic.twitter.com/L6jD2qevwI — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) September 16, 2024

According to Detroit News, Johnson allegedly told detectives that he had placed the cameras sporadically over the past two years.

Would you forgive this pastor if he was at your church? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 13% (19 Votes) No: 87% (129 Votes)

Police say Johnson admitted to targeting a specific staff member with the camera placements, deploying the device in a bathroom the person was likely to use.

The bathroom where the camera was found is described as a “non-public, unisex bathroom” that is located in the church’s backstage area.

Regardless of who was being targeted — staff, clergy or congregation — the discovery revealed a disturbing violation of trust within the walls of the church itself.

Johnson was a part of a Churchfront conference, where, in a now-deleted webpage, his tips and advice to church worship directors was listed.

The pastor also appeared in a recorded Q&A session at the February 2024 conference, which is still available online. He can be seen at the 16:25 mark, answering a question about his beard care regimen.







The law is taking the pastor’s alleged crime extremely seriously.

Johnson is now charged with tampering with evidence and using a computer to commit a crime. He is also being charged with surveilling an unclothed person, a felony.

In total, he faces eight years in prison for all the charges if convicted.

Johnson was allowed a bond, set at $250,000. He is next scheduled to appear for a hearing on Sept. 24.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.