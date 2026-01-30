Share
A Sunday service at Cites Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, was disrupted Jan. 18 by screaming activists, accompanied by Don Lemon, a former CNN personality. Now, the church's pastor has spoken out after Lemon was arrested in connection with the incident.
Pastor of Cities Church Speaks Out After Don Lemon's Arrest

 By Randy DeSoto  January 30, 2026 at 12:15pm
Jonathan Parnell, the lead pastor of Cities Church in St. Paul, responded to the Justice Department’s announcement on Friday that former CNN host Don Lemon had been taken into custody.

Lemon was among the anti-immigration enforcement protesters who disrupted the church’s Sunday worship service on Jan. 18 with chants of “ICE out!” and “Justice for Renee Good.”

“We are grateful that the Department of Justice acted swiftly to protect Cities Church so that we can continue to faithfully live out the church’s mission to worship Jesus and make him known,” Parnell said.

The attorneys representing the church with True North Legal also responded to the arrest.

“The freedom to worship God without fear of violence and intimidation is a fundamental right that defines who we are as Americans. True North Legal and Cities Church are grateful that the Department of Justice is committed to upholding that freedom and is holding the agitators who invaded the church accountable,” Renee Carlson and Doug Wardlow said.

Parnell told Lemon on video during the protest, “This is unacceptable. It’s shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship.”

Lemon countered, “There’s a Constitution and a First Amendment to [allow] freedom of speech and freedom to assemble in protest.”

Parnell responded, “We’re here to worship Jesus, because that’s the hope of these cities, that’s the hope of the world, is Jesus Christ.”

The pastor asked Lemon to leave the building.

The protesters said they interrupted the service because David Easterwood, who leads a local ICE field office, is an assistant pastor at the church.

However, ABC News reported that Easterwood was not overseeing Sunday’s worship service. It was not even clear whether he was present at the church during the Jan. 18 incident.

Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents on Thursday night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy Awards.

His attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement, “Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done.

“The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable,” the lawyer added.

“This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court,” Lowell said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the arrest, posting on social media, “At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota.”

The free exercise of religion, in addition to freedom of the press, is a right protected by the First Amendment.

The day after the church invasion, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon suggested during an interview with conservative podcast host Benny Johnson the charges the protesters, presumably including Lemon, may face.

“We will pursue charges in this case,” she confirmed. “Exactly what they are, I’m not going to flag, but the FACE Act has been mentioned as one of the predicates there.”

The FACE Act, in addition to protecting abortion clinics, makes it a crime to “intimidate or interfere with any person lawfully exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship.”

Dhillon also cited the Ku Klux Klan Act, which makes it illegal “to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens,” she said.

