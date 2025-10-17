Pastor Doug Wilson Sends Trump an Open Letter About Heaven: 'It Is Very Good That You Are Thinking About It'

President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about his entry into heaven have sparked a response among Christians in the public space.

The president was flying aboard Air Force One when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked him about getting into heaven in light of the recent peace deal between Israel and Hamas. “You talked about how you hoped to end the war in Ukraine because it might help you get into heaven. How does this help?” Doocy posed to Trump. “Does this help?”

“I don’t think there’s anything gonna get me in heaven. I think I’m not maybe heaven bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven,” the president responded.

The comment was very Trumpian in that the president spoke with his patented irreverent tone, but the subject was a serious one that he had obviously contemplated.

Now, Pastor Douglas Wilson has replied to Trump’s remarks in a video and open letter.

Dear Mr. President, Greetings in the Lord. Thank you for your service to our country. As I have noted the various comments you have made about Heaven, I have felt burdened to write to you. I decided on an open letter and there are two reasons I can give for this. In the first… https://t.co/Ok2NVxcYUh pic.twitter.com/9OaSV4JPaf — Douglas Wilson (@douglaswils) October 15, 2025

“I write because I am a minister of the kingdom of Heaven, and when I hear someone talking about Heaven as you have been doing, the only thing that comes to my mind is how I might possibly set out the message of Christ to you in a way that fits,” Wilson wrote.

He applauded the president for the comments, saying heaven and salvation are something we should all have on our minds. “So the first thing I would want to start with is a commendation. All of this is good. The fact that this is on your mind is a very good thing.”

“This is an inevitable journey. We all take it, and yet many embark on that journey without any forethought or preparation at all. Time is a conveyor belt, and it cannot be stopped. You are thinking about all of this, and it is very good that you are thinking about it. Many people don’t, and it is tragic for them that they don’t. It is not too soon for you to be preparing. It is not wrong that your mind is turning to this question. It is profoundly right and proper.”

Wilson explained why he felt compelled to say anything on the matter, clarifying this was not just a matter Trump was wondering about, but undoubtedly millions of Americans, as well.

“As I have noted the various comments you have made about Heaven, I have felt burdened to write to you.

“I believe there are many Americans who have exactly the same questions that you do. As I write to you, I am writing also to them.”

Wilson’s letter proceeded to shed light on why exactly Trump would be wondering about something like heaven. He is an ambitious man, as Wilson admitted.

He is one of the most powerful people in the world, but there were plenty of others like him in history. Yet, they were reduced and taken down from their glory as mortals.

“The prophet Ezekiel is shown a vision of the mighty kings and warriors, all in Sheol, the place of the departed dead, with their glory reduced to dust and broken bottles.”

In another example, Wilson cited an exchange Alexander the Great had with Diogenes the Cynic. When Diogenes was going through a pile of bones, Alexander asked what he was doing. He replied, “I am looking for the bones of your father [Philip II of Macedon], but I cannot distinguish them from the bones of a slave.”

Wilson ended by making a proposal to Trump as a powerful man who knows he is still mortal. There is only one answer: our Lord Jesus Christ.

“You and I and everyone else reading this will be stone cold dead some day, and perhaps someday soon. Second, there is no worldly accomplishment that a man can achieve that will settle his accounts with God. You seem to me to be aware of all this; you seem to know this. And last, if there is any saving to be done, it will all have to be done by Christ and Christ alone. If you want Him to do this for you … just ask Him. And do this knowing that even the ability and desire to ask is a gift from Him. All of it is grace, and absolutely none of it is earned.”

Christ is the King of Kings. Wilson — and the president — both understand that this world will crumble and the highest on this Earth will face judgement regardless of the kingdoms they built here.

Trump can only do what many others have in asking Christ to accept him.

Not matter what great achievements Trump finds in this life, he, like all of us, is a sinner and can only find the true Kingdom in the Lord.

