Pastor Issues Powerful Statement After His Daughter Is Identified as One of the Victims in Christian School Shooting

 By Johnathan Jones  March 29, 2023 at 10:28am
The senior pastor at the Nashville church and school that was targeted by a mass shooter on Monday confirmed in a statement that his daughter was among three children who were killed by the suspect.

Six people died when transgender shooter Audrey Hale targeted the school on Monday morning.

Police acted quickly to locate and kill Hale in the school, but three children and three adults lost their lives after Hale shot her way into the building.

The victims have been confirmed as Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney, who were each nine.

Mike Hill, Katherine Koonce and Cynthia Peak, who were faculty members, also lost their lives.

In a statement obtained by WKRN-TV in Nashville, pastor Chad Scruggs said his family is “heartbroken” that Hallie, his only daughter, is among the dead.

But he shared a powerful statement about his faith.

“We are heartbroken,” he said. “She was such a gift. Through tears we trust that she is in the arms of Jesus who will raise her to life once again.”

A photo of the family with Hallie has gone viral on Twitter.

So, too, has one image of Pastor Scruggs and his little girl.

According to Scruggs’ personal Facebook page, he is a native of Tennessee and has been with the Covenant Presbyterian Church since 2018.

Scruggs’  page is mostly private, but a number of public posts have been inundated with messages from people from across the world who are praying for him, his wife Jada and their three sons.

“Praying for you your family your friends your church your community and our country!” one person wrote. “May God give you Peace.”

Another person commented, “I pray He brings beauty from ashes as only He can do.”

In another comment, someone wrote, “I’m so brokenhearted for you and your wife. Sending you love from Chile.”

