A Pastor Preached John 3:16: The Government Called It a Crime

Days ago, a 78-year-old pastor stood before a magistrate’s court in Northern Ireland and received a criminal conviction.

His crime was preaching John 3:16.

Not screaming it. Not shouting it through a megaphone at frightened women. Just preaching it.

Pastor Clive Johnston — former president of the Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland, grandfather of seven, a man who has given his life to the gospel — held a small, quiet, open-air Sunday service near a hospital.

He played the ukulele. He stood beside a large wooden cross. And he preached on the most recognizable verse in the Bible: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

A government court looked at the elderly pastor and decided he deserved to be punished.

Johnston was convicted on May 7 under Northern Ireland’s Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act. He was fined, branded a criminal, and told that preaching God’s love constitutes unlawful “influence.”

His sermon never mentioned abortion. He was not violent. He was not threatening.

Authorities did not dispute any of this. He was convicted because he preached the gospel within earshot of a hospital that performs abortions.

“At 78 years old,” he told Fox News, “I never imagined I would leave a courtroom with a criminal conviction for preaching the Christian gospel.”

Read that sentence again. Let it settle. Because what happened in Coleraine, Northern Ireland, on May 7, 2026, is not a distant curiosity. It is a preview. And the American church must pay attention.

This is the hour the prophets warned about. Isaiah saw it coming: a day when men would call good evil and evil good, when darkness would be mistaken for light and light treated as a threat.

Paul warned Timothy plainly that a time would come when sound doctrine would not be endured. The book of Revelation does not picture a church that peacefully faded into cultural irrelevance. It pictures a church under pressure, and it calls her to overcome.

We are living in that moment. And the Western church is largely asleep in it.

Here in America, the Johnson Amendment has functioned for 70 years as a legal gag order, warning pastors that speaking with prophetic courage on the great moral questions of the age could cost their church its tax-exempt status.

For decades it worked. Not because the government enforced it aggressively, but because the threat alone was enough to silence pulpits that should have been roaring.

Two Texas churches finally had enough and sued the IRS. In July 2025, the IRS itself conceded that sermons addressing moral and political issues through the lens of faith do not violate the law.

It was a significant victory. But the fact that churches had to sue the government for the right to preach freely from their own pulpits tells you everything about how far the pressure has already reached.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, what began as buffer zone laws sold to the public as protection for vulnerable women has become a legal mechanism for arresting Christians who pray silently, convicting pastors who quote Scripture, and criminalizing the proclamation of the gospel itself.

England. Scotland. Now Northern Ireland. The trajectory is not ambiguous.

A Scottish grandmother named Rose Docherty was arrested twice simply for holding a sign offering conversation outside a hospital. Others in the United Kingdom have been charged for silently praying near clinics.

Silently praying. A person standing still with their thoughts, prosecuted under a law supposedly designed to stop harassment.

The U.S. State Department was monitoring Pastor Johnston’s case before his conviction. Our own government recognized the threat. The question is whether the American church does too.

Let Paul speak here, because he earned the right. He wrote his most urgent words not from a comfortable study, but from a prison cell.

“Fight the good fight of faith,” he told Timothy. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

Paul did not write those words as a man who had played it safe. He wrote them as a man the empire tried and failed to silence.

They could not silence him. They cannot silence the church. Not ultimately. Not if the church refuses to be silent.

Pastor Johnston is planning to appeal his conviction. His word to fellow Christians is to “respond with grace, peace, and courage, never with anger or hostility, but with firm conviction.”

A 78-year-old man with a fresh criminal record for preaching John 3:16 is telling us not to give in to fear. The least we can do is listen.

Pray for your pastor this Sunday. Thank him for standing in a pulpit the world increasingly wants to tear down. And if your church has gone quiet on the things that matter most — on life, on truth, on the gospel itself — it is worth asking why.

The hour is late. The pressure is real. A grandfather in Northern Ireland just showed us what it looks like to stand firm.

The church’s job is not to survive the culture. It is to outlast it. Stand up. Speak up. The world is watching. So is heaven.

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