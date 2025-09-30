Share
Commentary

Pastor at Prominent Evangelical DC Church Says Charlie Kirk Was a Negative Example of Christianity

 By Randy DeSoto  September 29, 2025 at 5:03pm
Share

Mike Kelsey — lead pastor of McLean Bible Church’s Montgomery County, Maryland, campus — argued during his Sunday sermon that people should not look to Charlie Kirk as a good example of what a follower of Jesus Christ should be.

McLean Bible Church is a five-campus evangelical congregation located in Washington, D.C., with reportedly over 10,000 members.

David Platt, who is the lead pastor of the entire church, received some blowback in 2019 from his politically mixed congregation when he prayed for President Donald Trump during a service at the location in Vienna, Virginia.

On Sunday at the Montgomery campus, Kelsey started his remarks about Kirk appropriately enough, condemning the murder of the 31-year-old conservative superstar.

“As Christians, we should denounce any rhetoric that tries to downplay the evil of his murder or tries to deny the inherent dignity he deserved as someone made in God’s image,” the pastor said.

Kelsey went on to cite Genesis 9:6, again a solid choice. It says those who murder an innocent person should die themselves for the crime.

But here’s where Kelsey’s sermon started to drift off into left field.

“I’ve also had to sit with my high school daughter and help her process some of the things Charlie Kirk said,” the pastor said.

“There is some rhetoric from Charlie Kirk that followers of Jesus should firmly denounce. Listen, he said some things clearly and unapologetically true from a biblical perspective. And I know there were some clips that were taken out of context. I understand what it’s like to have that happen to you,” he asserted.

Did Charlie Kirk set a good Christian example?

“I spent hours, hours just watching long-form debates, interviews, speeches, and just to be frank, in a lot of cases, the context didn’t help at all. In fact, in some cases, I was shocked that so many professing Christians were rationalizing things that were so demeaning and un-Christlike,” Kelsey argued.

“And not just rationalizing things he said, but idolizing him as the prototype for a new generation of Christians.”

Kelsey asserted that Kirk talked about people in ways that not only “dishonor them, but the God who created them in His image,” describing his conduct as a pattern of sin into which anyone could fall.

Related:
Alleged Pro-Assassination Trans Activist Forgot to Pay Website Bill - So a Kirk Fan Bought It, Made Some Delightful Changes

At this point, one has to wonder, what in the world is he talking about?

Is Kelsey saying that Kirk said insensitive things about race or sex?

Regarding race, Kirk opposed diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and thought the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was too broadly written.

Asked if he would get rid of the Civil Rights Act, Kirk responded, “No, I think you should have a one-page bill that says that racial discrimination based on race is illegal and will not be tolerated in the United States of America.”

Kelsey offered just one broad example during his sermon of Kirk’s alleged un-Christlike rhetoric, pointing to his views on illegal immigration.

“It’s one thing to disagree on immigration policy. It’s another thing to talk about and treat immigrants in ignorant and derogatory ways,” the preacher said.

He really needs to offer evidence in order to support a charge like that.

Perhaps Kelsey could come up with some examples of Kirk being too harsh in his rhetoric about illegal immigrants or some other topic. It may be out there somewhere. All of us are learning and growing, and subject to not treating people as we’d like to be treated sometimes.

But Kirk’s overriding personality trait was treating people with dignity and respect, particularly as he debated them on college campuses around the country.

Here’s a typical Charlie Kirk exchange after someone accused him of being a so-called Christian nationalist.

First, Kirk answered that’s not how he described himself, though he did believe in Christ and sought the betterment of America for the sake of himself and his family.

“Christ called us to be salt and light. We, as Christians, should change the environment that we come in contact with. That’s what salt and light do,” Kirk told the questioner.

Kelsey may not like Kirk’s brand of Christianity, but the impact he had in his short life for the cause of Christ was very clear. Over 100,000 sought to attend a memorial service for him in the Phoenix area, and well over 100 million watched it online, during which the gospel was presented many times.

As Christian leader Dutch Sheets noted during his “Give Him 15” podcast on Monday, “Isn’t it interesting that by mixing faith, politics, education — campuses were his mission field — and the societal issues of our day, Charlie Kirk was used by God more than any Christian leader of our time.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if, when all is said and done, his influence will have led more people to Christ than any pastor in America. Maybe more than any denomination. So much for the ‘leave politics and culture alone; just win people to Christ’ theology,” he added.

That seems to be a much more accurate assessment of Kirk’s Christian impact than Kelsey’s view.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Pastor at Prominent Evangelical DC Church Says Charlie Kirk Was a Negative Example of Christianity
Trump Announces Gaza Deal: 'One of the Great Days Ever in Civilization'
Secret Service Vehicle Burns Outside White House Just Before Netanyahu Visit
CSPAN Host Provides Moment of Clarity on Comey: 'Violated FBI Policies'
Netanyahu Quotes Moses After Israel Hacks Every Phone in Gaza to Broadcast U.N. Speech: 'Let My People Go'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation