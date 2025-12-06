Pastor Says Barron Trump Is 'Very Close to Putting His Faith in Christ' After Lengthy Conversation

President Donald Trump has already credited his son, Barron, with helping him win younger voters leading up to the 2024 election.

Will Trump soon be crediting his son Barron with a newfound faith?

Pastor Stuart Knechtle told George Janko on his podcast that Barron Trump is “very close to putting his faith in Christ,” following what Knechtle described as a late-night, wide-ranging phone conversation with the first son.

You can watch the relevant part of the podcast below:

NEW: Pastor Stuart Knechtle says Barron Trump is close to putting his faith in Christ, discusses a recent phone call he had with him. “He’s very close to putting his faith in Christ, very close,” Knechtle said on George Janko’s show. “And so I pray that goes through.” pic.twitter.com/pRG5WMmoh7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 5, 2025

Knechtle recalled speaking with Barron around 12:30 a.m., attempting to present what he called “everything but the kitchen sink” in terms of evidence for God and Christianity. He described himself as “pumped” and fully engaged, despite being caffeine-free that night.

The pastor said that after a long discussion, he shifted to talking about dreams and revelations.

“I have a friend over in Africa who witnesses thousands of Muslims coming to Christ through dreams and revelations,” Knechtle told Barron.

“‘Oh, that’s a very, very interesting point,’” Barron reportedly responded, according to Knechtle. “And you have eyewitness testimony.”

Knechtle added that, in his assessment, Barron is processing these ideas seriously.

“That was the only thing that stuck with him, and he’s very close to putting his faith in Christ. Very close.”

Janko, listening to the account, responded: “I pray that goes through.”

“Yeah, exactly. Yeah, it’s exactly … that would be huge,” Knechtle said.

The remarks have sparked discussion online. A number of commenters criticized the public revelations about Barron Trump’s spiritual journey, noting that such conversations are typically private and personal.

He should probably keep these things to himself. — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) December 5, 2025

Why would you gossip about this? If you have the trust and attention of someone, that’s a sacred trust. You don’t talk about this. It’s trashy and opportunistic. Praying Barron isn’t hardened against Christianity after this. Heartbreaking and angering. — Jennifer Greenberg 🕊️ (@JennMGreenberg) December 5, 2025

What kind of pastor is this? How does he not know how wildly inappropriate to publicly talk about this private conversation? If I were Barron, I’d never talked to this guy again. Classless. — Anthony Bradley (@drantbradley) December 5, 2025

Knechtle’s podcast appearance comes at a time when Barron has largely stayed out of the political spotlight, contrasting with other members of the Trump family who have been more publicly active in politics and media.

Observers noted that if Barron does embrace a faith publicly, it could influence perceptions among the younger generation of voters, echoing the way the president has previously cited his children as influencers on youth support.

As of now, neither Barron Trump nor the Trump family has publicly confirmed or commented on the conversation described by Knechtle.

Whether Barron Trump’s spiritual journey will become a more public matter remains to be seen, but Knechtle’s comments suggest the pastor sees a genuine openness in the young first son.

