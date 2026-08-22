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President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington on Aug. 17, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington on Aug. 17, 2026. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Pastor Who Spent Months in Korean Prison Meets Trump at White House

 By Michael Austin  August 22, 2026 at 5:00am
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Son Hyun-bo, a pastor from South Korea who was imprisoned for months, was able to meet President Donald Trump at the White House earlier in August.

The minister — who leads the conservative Christian movement Save Korea and pastors a church in the city of Busan — was invited to the executive mansion along with his family.

The Christian Post reported that Son has organized protests against the impeachment of Yoon Suk-yeol, the former president of South Korea.

He has also drawn attention to South Korea’s Religious Corporation Dissolution Act and the Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Act, which conservative Christians in South Korea warn will deter their freedom of speech by discouraging comments on political campaigns, with American officials.

Son was indicted on illegal electioneering charges last year, receiving a six-month prison term with the sentence suspended for one year.

American officials visited Son’s church in June, where they discussed the legislation and the prosecution of the pastor.

During his prosecution, an American official from the U.S. Embassy sat in on the proceedings.

Chance Son, the pastor’s son, posted pictures from the White House meeting earlier this month.

“We are nobody. No impressive background. Nothing to our name. And yet God has used us despite our lack,” he wrote.

“My father, Pastor Son Hyun-bo, was jailed 145 days — no bail, no conviction — simply for preaching Scripture according to his conscience. While every other church shut its doors, the world pointed fingers and asked, ‘Why are you still worshiping?’ We believe God was pleased with him, even then.”

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The Christian Post reported that Son said during the White House visit, “This is the White House in Washington, D.C. I just finished a meeting with President Trump and am leaving now. I sincerely thank the White House for inviting my family.”

The details of the meeting were not reported.

Son also visited the White House Faith Office, which advocates for religious groups and for the freedom of religion.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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