Pastor Who Spent Months in Korean Prison Meets Trump at White House

Son Hyun-bo, a pastor from South Korea who was imprisoned for months, was able to meet President Donald Trump at the White House earlier in August.

The minister — who leads the conservative Christian movement Save Korea and pastors a church in the city of Busan — was invited to the executive mansion along with his family.

The Christian Post reported that Son has organized protests against the impeachment of Yoon Suk-yeol, the former president of South Korea.

He has also drawn attention to South Korea’s Religious Corporation Dissolution Act and the Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Act, which conservative Christians in South Korea warn will deter their freedom of speech by discouraging comments on political campaigns, with American officials.

🚨South Korea jails several pastors and religious leaders in the past year. Pastor Son Hyun-bo of Busan’s Segyero Church spent 145 days in a detention center for endorsing conservative candidates from the pulpit. Korea’s election law bars clergy from backing candidates in a… pic.twitter.com/7pUgt93goC — The Monarch Report (@monarchreport25) August 13, 2026

Son was indicted on illegal electioneering charges last year, receiving a six-month prison term with the sentence suspended for one year.

American officials visited Son’s church in June, where they discussed the legislation and the prosecution of the pastor.

During his prosecution, an American official from the U.S. Embassy sat in on the proceedings.

Chance Son, the pastor’s son, posted pictures from the White House meeting earlier this month.

“We are nobody. No impressive background. Nothing to our name. And yet God has used us despite our lack,” he wrote.

“My father, Pastor Son Hyun-bo, was jailed 145 days — no bail, no conviction — simply for preaching Scripture according to his conscience. While every other church shut its doors, the world pointed fingers and asked, ‘Why are you still worshiping?’ We believe God was pleased with him, even then.”

We are nobody. No impressive background. Nothing to our name. And yet God has used us despite our lack. My father, Pastor Son Hyun-bo, was jailed 145 days — no bail, no conviction — simply for preaching Scripture according to his conscience. While every other church shut its… pic.twitter.com/QXcEOcDkBe — Chance Son (@ChanceSon1226) August 7, 2026

The Christian Post reported that Son said during the White House visit, “This is the White House in Washington, D.C. I just finished a meeting with President Trump and am leaving now. I sincerely thank the White House for inviting my family.”

The details of the meeting were not reported.

Son also visited the White House Faith Office, which advocates for religious groups and for the freedom of religion.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.