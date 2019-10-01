Pastor's Widow Says Son Is Asking Lots of Questions About Heaven in Wake of Father's Suicide

It has been less than a month since 30-year-old Jarrid Wilson took his own life.

Although he struggled deeply with his own mental health, the former pastor and mental health advocate provided support and encouragement for thousands of people.

Wilson’s sudden death impacted not only his family and friends but also the thousands of people that he and his wife, Juli, reached through their Christian nonprofit, Anthem of Hope.

Both Jarrid and Juli were passionate about helping others who struggled with mental health and Jarrid was open about his own battle with depression and anxiety on social media and in person.

The day after his death, Juli wrote a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband and promised to continue his legacy, promising that hope, not suicide, would get “the last word.”

TRENDING: GOP Rep. Gaetz Digs Up Audio of Schiff Telling 'Ukrainian Politician' He'll Accept Dirt on Trump

Since his death, the conversation of how the church should approach mental health in light of the Gospel has intensified. But while others debate, Juli and her two young sons, Finch and Denham, have tried to wrap their minds around the unimaginable grief of Jarrid’s sudden death.

On Sept. 18, Juli celebrated her husband’s first birthday after his death with a heartbreaking and hopeful post on Instagram.

“I can’t help but think of everything we could be doing together today, how we should be celebrating all the wonderful things that made you, you…but I am so thankful that through Christ, I am not limited to an earthly perspective,” she wrote.

“Our hearts are broken here. We miss you beyond what words can convey. The pain is so deep, raw and surreal, but we hold on to hope as an anchor for our souls. It is firm and secure.”

Juli has also been helping her two sons grieve their dad’s death, but in a recent Instagram post, she shared that her son Finch’s faith is inspiring her.

“This little dude has been asking so many questions about heaven and I have to say, it has been beyond beautiful to watch him try to wrap his mind around it all,” Juli wrote on Sunday.

“He believes heaven is real, even though he says he can’t see it past the clouds.”

Juli wrote that Finch even asked if it was possible to visit heaven via airplane — but doesn’t want to miss school.

RELATED: NFL Fines Saints Captain for Wearing 'Man of God' Headband, but He Still Stands for Christ

The amazed mother said that Finch’s blind faith has made her understand Jesus’ call to have “faith like a child” in Matthew 18 more than ever.

“It’s pure and unmatched. It’s the kind of faith that doesn’t require proof, just a bunch of trust, just like the kind Finch has,” she continued.

“I want a faith like that. One that isn’t shaken when I don’t know what’s next. One that is okay with knowing goodness is waiting right around the corner, just beyond the clouds…even when I can’t see it.”

We are continuing to pray for Wilson’s family as they grieve his death and wade through what it means for him to be gone.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.