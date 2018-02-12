Pat Buchanan: President Trump Fighting The Good Fight As A ‘Middle American Radical’

Pat Buchanan has a storied history in politics that is rivaled by few, so when he makes a statement regarding politics, it means something.

In a Thursday blog post, Buchanan praised President Donald Trump as a “Middle American Radical” and “leader of America’s conservative party.”

He began his praises by referencing an op-ed drafted by Frank Cannon, a contributor for The Federalist. In the piece, Cannon described Trump as “a ‘radical anti-progressive'” who is “at war with the progressives who have co-opted American civil society.”

Cannon added that the 45th president “is willing to go further than any other previous conservative to defeat them.”

He also stated that “elite conservatives” believe that “bedrock institutions” they value are “not subject to the smae infectious politicization to which the rest of society has succumbed,” a notion Cannon believes is “ridiculous on its face.”

Buchanan agreed with Cannon’s sentiments, stating that the Federalist writer “comes close to the mark.”

“Trump sees many institutions as fortresses lately captured by radical progressives that must be attacked and besieged if they are to be recaptured and liberated,” the former advisor for Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald R. Ford and Ronald Reagan wrote in his personal blog.

Buchanan tells readers that Trump doesn’t “attack freedom of the press,” rather he goes after “the moral authority and legitimacy of co-opted media institutions.

“It is what CNN has become, not what CNN was, that Trump disrespects.”

The prolific political commentator continued: “These people are political enemies posturing as journalists who create ‘fake news’ to destroy me, says Trump. Enraged media, responding, reveal themselves to be not far removed from what Trump says they are.”

Buchanan noted that media credibility has all but been destroyed since Trump took office, explaining the tumultuous relationship between Trump and the NFL.

“Before 2016, the NFL was an untouchable. When the league demanded that North Carolina accept the radical transgender agenda or face NFL sanctions, the Tar Heel State capitulated. When Arizona declined to make Martin Luther King’s birthday a holiday in 1990, the NFL took away the Super Bowl. The Sun State caved,” he wrote.

“This year, the league demanded respect for the beliefs and behavior of NFL players insulting Old Glory by “taking a knee” during the national anthem,” Buchanan continued. “Many conservative politicians and commentators, fearing the NFL’s almost mythic popularity in Middle America, remained mute.”

However, as noted by Buchanan, Trump didn’t follow the crowd. Instead, he “delivered a full-throated defense of the flag and called for kicking the kneelers off the field, out of the game, and off the team.”

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE.

Buchanan also referenced Trump’s decision to call out the FBI after it was discovered two of its top members had strong biases against him.

“Before Trump, the FBI was sacrosanct. But Trump savaged an insiders’ cabal at the top of the FBI he saw as having plotted to defeat him,” he wrote.

He assured readers that Trump has strategically attacked courts such as the Ninth Circuit which is “controlled by progressives and abusing their offices to advance progressive goals, and federal judges using lifetime tenure and political immunity to usurp powers that belong to the president.”

The most recent example of this attempt to usurp the president comes in the form of immigration policy, according to Buchanan.

Buchanan praised Trump one last time, stating that his decision to call out the mainstream media and major entities once thought to be pristine and untouchable puts him in the company of sociopolitical heroes.

“The Hollywood Ten were exposed and went to jail. Nixon nailed Alger Hiss,” Buchanan stated. “Truman used the Smith Act to shut down Stalin’s subsidiary, the Communist Party USA. Spies in the atom bomb program were run down. The Rosenbergs went to the electric chair.

“Liberals call it the “Red Scare.” And they are right to do so. For when the patriots of the Greatest Generation like Jack Kennedy and Richard Nixon and Joe McCarthy came home from the war and went after them, the nation’s Reds had never been so scared in their entire lives.”

