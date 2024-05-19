Pat Sajak Refuses to Award Win to Woman Who Butchered Answer While Solving Puzzle Phrase

She was close. But as the saying goes, close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.

On an episode of “Wheel of Fortune” last week, a contestant barely missed out on solving a puzzle after she gave a broken English version of the phrase.

The show has had a history of brutal defeats for contestants who couldn’t quite offer the right answer.

Whether it was the college “Wheel of Fortune” episode where a student lost his chance at $1 million over not being able to pronounce Achilles or the contestant who confused flamenco and flamingo, getting the answer exactly on the dot is important.

That same demand for precision persists today.

During a show that aired Thursday, most of the letters for the phrase “knock it out of the park” were visible on the board. Player Amanda Morris proudly declared she’d like to solve the puzzle.

However, she couldn’t quite muster the correct words.

Pat Sajak and Wheel of Fortune are one of the last strongholds of the English language. pic.twitter.com/PdlydkzT8X — Brosa Parks (@Parabellum2021) May 17, 2024

Was Sajak right to refuse this answer? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (938 Votes) No: 7% (67 Votes)

Morris provided the answer of “knock it out the park,” omitting the crucial preposition “of.” Host Pat Sajak informed her she was unfortunately not correct and called on the next contestant.

Kerry Ruiz, the game’s eventual winner, pronounced the phrase correctly.

Some users on social media were upset the game show didn’t give Morris some leeway.

“That’s messed up, they should of given it to her!” one user wrote.

That’s messed up, they should of given it to her! https://t.co/i7tT6pS2vL — Palo Azul (@ReubenFlorez) May 18, 2024

However, the majority of users praised the show for enforcing grammatically correct English.

“Pat Sajak is a national hero,” one user wrote.

Pat Sajak is a national hero. https://t.co/rx0BfqJa6r — JD_DIZZO (@JD_DIZZ0) May 17, 2024

“Thank you, Wheel of Fortune, for preserving the English language,” another watcher posted.

The way I laughed 🤣💀 Thank you, Wheel of Fortune, for preserving the English language. https://t.co/Kt7Qcvrzja — Hillbilly Homemaker (@hillbillythings) May 18, 2024

While perhaps in other aspects of life forgetting a single word can be glossed over, puzzles and games wouldn’t be right that way.

What if Wordle gave you the right answer for only getting four letters? If a jigsaw puzzle was complete with 99 percent of the pieces?

There’s a right and a wrong solution; unfortunately, this contestant gave the wrong one.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.