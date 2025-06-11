Share
Commentary
FBI Director Kash Patel, right, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, left, have a message for the rioters in Los Angeles, California: We will restore law and order.
Commentary
FBI Director Kash Patel, right, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, left, have a message for the rioters in Los Angeles, California: We will restore law and order. (Calla Kessler - The Washington Post / Getty Images ; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Patel, Bongino Chill LA Rioters to Their Very Core with 2 Announcements

 By Samantha Chang  June 11, 2025 at 7:21am
Share

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino have a message for leftist rioters ravaging Los Angeles: If you continue to assault law enforcement agents, we will hunt you to the ends of the Earth.

That’s the somber warning the duo issued after feral left-wing mobs attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, set fire to police cars, and looted stores to “protest” ICE raids on hubs infested by illegal aliens.

“Just so we are clear, this FBI needs no one’s permission to enforce the constitution. My responsibility is to the American people, not political punch lines,” Patel wrote late Suday on X.

“LA is under siege by marauding criminals, and we will restore law and order. I’m not asking you, I’m telling you.”

Patel was reacting to manufactured outrage being stoked by Democrats and their establishment media lapdogs, who downplay the violent riots terrorizing Los Angeles residents.

Earlier on Sunday, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino warned leftist thugs of the dire consequences they will face for assaulting ICE agents or Los Angeles police officers.

Are you pleased with the jobs Patel and Bongino are doing at the FBI?

Bongino — a former Secret Service agent who previously worked at the New York City Police Department — warned that “if you choose violence” against law enforcement, “We will not forget. Even after you try to.”

As a reminder, Los Angeles has been under siege since last week, after leftists attacked ICE agents who were conducting raids pursuant to President Donald Trump’s orders to liberate U.S. cities that have been invaded by throngs of illegal aliens.

Rioters blocked traffic on streets, set cars on fire, and ransacked local businesses while waving Mexican flags and burning American flags.

There have also been countless instances of rioters throwing glass bottles and concrete at ICE and police officers.

Related:
Priceless Video: Alleged Rioter Lays Hands on Police Horse, So Female Cop with Biggest Baton We've Ever Seen Hammers Him

In short, the public is in grave danger because lawless thugs are terrorizing the streets.

While the Trump administration has made clear that its priority is restoring public safety, Democrats and their legacy media puppets are siding with the violent rioters.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

Despite what Democrats and the corporate media disingenuously claim, violent riots are not protected under the U.S. Constitution.

Nowhere in the Constitution does it state that you can set cars on fire, throw rocks and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, and loot family businesses with impunity.

This nation does not exist to serve as a mass dumping ground for unvetted armies of illegal aliens who have no respect for U.S. sovereignty, its laws, or its people.

Anyone who believes otherwise is a traitor who doesn’t deserve to be here.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Patel, Bongino Chill LA Rioters to Their Very Core with 2 Announcements
Dem Rep Who Called Herself an Illegal Backtracks, Now Says She's Legal and Blames Her Dad for Being a Liar
Sending in the Big Guns: Trump Greenlights 'All Such Action Necessary' to Pacify LA, Illegal, Criminal Rioters
3-Month-Old Video of Musk Goes Viral: 'I Love the President ... Trump Is a Good Man'
Christian Author Fired from Trump's Kennedy Center Over Biblical Values Has Strikingly Christlike Request for Fellow Christians
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation