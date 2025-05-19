Share
Patel, Bongino Confirm the Unthinkable: Epstein Killed Himself - 'You Know a Suicide When You See One and That's What That Was'

 By Jack Davis  May 19, 2025 at 7:33am
Accused human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 death was, in fact, a suicide, according to two top FBI officials in President Donald Trump’s administration.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino were asked about Epstein’s death on Fox News program “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Epstein was held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

He was found dead in his cell, and although the official cause of death was suicide, the circumstances led many to speculate that he had been murdered.

According to a video posted to Fox News, Patel and Bongino each told “Futures” host Maria Bartiromo that they were convinced actually did Epstein kill himself.

“Listen, they have a right to their opinion,” Patel said of those with more conspiratorial thinking regarding Epstein’s death.

“As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor, who’s been in that prison system, who’s been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, who’s been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that’s what that was,” Patel said

Did Patel and Bongino change your mind on Epstein’s death?

Bongino indicated he had no doubts.

“He killed himself,” Bongino said. “I have seen the whole file. He killed himself.”

Bongino doubled down on that in a post on X.

“I have reviewed the case. Jeffrey Epstein killed himself. There’s no evidence in the case file indicating otherwise,” he wrote.

“I’m not asking you to believe me, or not. I’m telling you what exists, and what doesn’t. If new evidence surfaces I’m happy to reevaluate,” Bongino wrote.

Matthew Epstein, Jeffrey Epstain’s brother, has been among the voices claiming the sex trafficker’s death was not suicide. As late as last year, he was calling for an investigation of his brother’s death, according to the Guardian.

In April, victim Virginia Giuffre, a high-profile Epstein accuser who said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, also died by suicide in Australia.

