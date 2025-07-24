Share
Commentary
Rep. LaMonica McIver speaks during the We Choose To Fight: Nobody Elected Elon rally at the U.S. Department Of The Treasury in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4.
Commentary
Rep. LaMonica McIver speaks during the We Choose To Fight: Nobody Elected Elon rally at the U.S. Department Of The Treasury in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images)

Pathetic: Dem Rep Charged with Interfering with ICE Resorts to the Only Card She Has Left

 By Johnathan Jones and    July 24, 2025 at 11:27am
Share

When all else fails, pull the race card.

Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey is facing federal charges for allegedly elbowing and grabbing an ICE agent during a visit to a New Jersey detention center in May.

She decided on Thursday that the best public defense is a tried and true one — to imply that consequences are racist.

Axios reported, the House is expected to vote on a resolution introduced by Republican Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana to censure McIver and remove her from the House Homeland Security Committee.

That would be the same committee that oversees the very agency she is accused of assaulting.

But instead of showing a shred of accountability, McIver played the victim.

“Clay Higgins is a bigot who wants to be back in the news,” she told Axios in a statement.

Should McIver be kicked off the committee?

A bold strategy, considering Higgins waited until the final day of the House session before the August recess to see if Democrats would hold one of their own accountable.

They didn’t, so now House Republicans are prepared to act.

The three-page resolution said that McIver’s actions “do not reflect creditably on the House” and that her committee assignment presents a “significant conflict of interest.”

Hard to argue with that.

McIver’s defenders claim she’s being singled out.

Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey claimed the resolution to censure targets McIver for performing oversight at a facility “so poorly maintained that an external wall collapsed and four detainees escaped.”

Related:
Mamdani Misses Out on Key Endorsement from Top Dem Leader

Even if true, that doesn’t justify laying hands on a federal officer.

As CNN noted, McIver pleaded not guilty in June, telling reporters, “They will not intimidate me. They will not stop me from doing my job.”

The indictment was filed by interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, appointed by President Donald Trump.

McIver was joined during the May incident by New Jersey Democratic Reps. Coleman and Rob Menendez Jr., as well as Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who was arrested during the scuffle.

But only McIver allegedly assaulted an ICE agent.

Now that she’s under fire, the best McIver can offer is a deflection and to lean on identity politics.

McIver had better come up with a better excuse for her alleged actions than the color of her skin before November, when her assault case goes to trial.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




NFL Star Says He's 'Excited' to Play for the 'Washington Redskins' After Trump Calls Out Team on Name Change
Legendary Coach Nick Saban Backs Trump Order on Paying College Athletes as a 'Huge Step' in Fixing a Broken Model
Trump Says He May Send Rebate Checks to 'People of a Certain Income Level'
Fox News Analyst Explains Why Obama Should Be 'Thanking' Trump After Tulsi Gabbard's Intel Bombshell
NFL Head Coach Schools Reporter Who Tried to Bait Him with Loaded Question About Meeting with Trump
See more...




18-Year-Old College Star's Mom Speaks Up After Autopsy Returns From His Unexpected Death
They Roughed Him Up: Dem Arrested, Dragged Out of Hearing Screaming
Video: The Time Rock Legend Jon Bon Jovi Saved a Suicidal Woman About to Jump off a Bridge
Tom Homan Schools Stephen A. Smith on Deportation on His Own Show
Dems Furious at Their Own Party's Epstein Deception: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation