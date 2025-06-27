Pathetic: Rosie O'Donnell Blames Trump for Her Overeating and Drinking Too Much Booze

Former anti-Trump host from “The View,” Rosie O’Donnell, admitted Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s first White House election victory in 2016 sent her into a depression spiral that caused her to overeat and abuse alcohol.

O’Donnell made the remarks during an interview with former CNN host Chris Cuomo on his podcast, “The Chris Cuomo Project.”

“During his first go-round, it was very difficult, and I got myself into some bad places. You know, I was very, very depressed. I was overeating. I was overdrinking. … I was so depressed, Chris,” she told him, according to Fox News.

She also explained why she left the United States after Trump won in 2024, attempting to tie the fate of her child to a piece of Republican legislation.

“Coming to Ireland was totally a way to take care of myself and my non-binary autistic child, who’s going to need services and help and counseling and all the things that [Trump is] threatening to cut in his horrible plan of the ‘Big Beautiful Bill,'” she claimed.

This is a common theme among liberals and those on the far-left — especially those who are outspoken about their political views.

They treat every election as if it’s do or die. The results will either be the saving grace of humanity or the end of the world as we know it.

Each side gets wrapped up in wanting to win, but there’s a limit to the drama.

Conservatives, libertarians, and independents go back to work the next day and gameplan how they’re going to feed — and care for — their families and those closest to them.

Does the left have an accountability problem? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (125 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

With the far-left there’s screaming, tears, indignation, shock, disbelief, excuses, coping, and all sorts of mental gymnastics that last for months or — sometimes — years. (Remember the “safe spaces” provided for college students in case they felt “triggered”?)

Many people are just downright sick of it. Having to walk on eggshells in public for fear of setting someone off is a terrible burden. It’s as if you’re expected to be sad for them, even if you’re happy with the outcome.

There is also the issue of accountability. No election is going to destroy your ability to work hard, innovate, exercise your right to Free Speech, and improve your life.

It can have an affect on certain aspects of society, but it is you — the individual — who determines your ultimate destiny. At least, that’s what the majority of Americans still believe.

These marathons of complaining, drinking, admitting to drug use, and trying to infect those around you with your anxiety is lazy, selfish, and wrong.

The right thing to do is to recognize what you can control within your own little corner of the world. Approach each day by giving all you’ve got, write down what you’re thankful for, and one way or the other you will overcome.

It’s a lesson people must learn — not just for higher enlightenment or self-improvement, but to finally complete the process of becoming an adult.

Because no matter how old you are, if you have temper tantrums like this simply because your preferred candidate did not win, you’re acting like a child, and it’s time to grow up.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.