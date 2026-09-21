Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of three-time child killer Lindsay Clancy, revealed in an interview aired Sunday what it’d been like spending time with his last remaining child, baby son Callan, before he died from strangulation.

Speaking with “60 Minutes” correspondent Ross Douthat, Patrick said that on the night his ex-wife strangled their three children, he was told by the authorities that two of them were already dead: 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson.

The remaining child, Callan, had miraculously survived.

“I remember that night, I really thought Callan would live,” Clancy said. “And I remember just thinking, ‘Just give me one. Just give me one kid.’ And I would raise him as best I could, I would give him the best life I possibly could, [and] I’d tell him about his brother and sister.”

However, as Clancy spent time with Callan, it soon became abundantly clear that his third child was also destined for a far too early, tragic death.

Patrick Clancy talks about the final days with his 8-month-old son, Callan. “I really thought there was a chance that Callan would live,” he tells 60 Minutes. “And remember just thinking, ‘Just gimme one. Just gimme one kid,’ and I would raise him as best I could, and I would… pic.twitter.com/5HMfnujj1d — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 20, 2026

“When I got to the hospital, I saw the doctor, I saw the look on her face, and I knew that it wasn’t going to be a good prognosis,” Clancy explained.

The only good news was that Callan didn’t die right away.

“Callan’s heart kept beating for four days,” Clancy revealed. “I’m so grateful for those four days that I had with him, and I’m so grateful he hung on.”

When asked by Douthat whether he’d said anything pertinent to Callan during those four days, Clancy replied, “I said I’m so sorry, and I got to hold him, I got to lay down next to him, and he died in my arms.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Clancy responded to accusations from conspiracy theorists that he’d been a cold, unkind husband and the true culprit behind his three children’s horrific deaths.

Patrick Clancy says the accusations about him online are “deeply harmful to the legacy of my children. It is a huge distraction from what really matters here, which is perinatal mental health. And it’s done real harm to real people, myself included but also others.”… pic.twitter.com/QVYS8p5J7R — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 20, 2026

“It’s deeply harmful to the legacy of my children,” Clancy said. “It’s a huge distraction from what really matters here, which is perinatal mental health, and it’s done real harm to real people — myself included, but also others.”

“How does it affect you directly, the stuff that is out there online?” Douthat then pressed.

Do you think justice will be served for Callan and the other children? Yes No

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“It’s painful to see, and it makes it difficult to be in public,” Clancy responded. “And it’s possible that some of those people, after seeing lie after lie after lie, they start to believe it, and that’s what we’re left with.”

Perhaps the most shocking part of the interview was when Clancy revealed that his ex-wife never asked for his forgiveness after killing their three children.

In the aftermath of the death of Patrick Clancy’s children, many found it inconceivable that he would forgive his wife, Lindsay Clancy. On 60 Minutes, Patrick tells 60 Minutes that Lindsay never asked for his forgiveness after killing their three children. “I think when it… pic.twitter.com/BNNeqwXrzq — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 20, 2026

“Has she ever asked for your forgiveness?” Douthat bluntly asked him.

“No, but I gave it to her,” Clancy replied.

After his ex-wife killed their children, he famously released a public statement lending her support and alleging she was a kind and loving mother.

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