Amid convoluted theories that absolve Lindsay Clancy of responsibility for killing her children, the lawyer for Patrick Clancy has said enough is enough.

Although Lindsay Clancy has admitted to killing her three children in January 2023, her claim that postpartum depression overwhelmed her won legions of fans to her side.

A coven of Lindsay Clancy loyalists wants to rewrite the facts of the case to claim that Patrick Clancy, Lindsay’s former husband, was the killer.

Some women on TikTok who are into astrology say that Lindsay Clancy couldn’t have killed her children because she’s a Leo, saying her now ex husband Patrick Clancy did it because he’s a Gemini born June 14 and that’s Donald Trump’s birthday No comment

pic.twitter.com/IyM4PinENm — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 15, 2026

Howard Cooper, Patrick Clancy’s lawyer, put all the conspiracy theorists on notice Tuesday that Patrick Clancy has had enough of his reputation being smeared, according to CBS News.

“Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign,” the statement said.

“This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims,” the statement said.

“This campaign, now fueled by insatiable media coverage, remains at a fever pitch and has resulted in real life threats to his reputation, livelihood, and life,” the statement continued.

“Patrick has no choice but to address this situation — with the clear goal of stopping injurious behavior, creating accountability for lies that are self-serving to the perpetrators, and being able to return his attention to what matters: preserving the memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy and supporting other women facing perinatal mental health challenges,” the statement added.

“Enough is enough — this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop. Those responsible should understand that there will be consequences, and every appropriate measure will be pursued to hold them accountable, including legally,” the statement said.

The statement ended by saying, “Law enforcement has been notified.”

Women on TikTok are using astrology and birth charts to “prove” Patrick Clancy committed the killings and to explain how he supposedly convinced Lindsay she was responsible. This is what happens when true crime, astrology, conspiracy theories, and toxic empathy collide:… pic.twitter.com/VmdrDSGdeS — Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey (@RelatablewABS) August 26, 2026



As CBS News noted, Lindsay Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, has not discouraged those who want to heap blame on Patrick Clancy.

“You know, regarding the people on the internet, you know, I certainly don’t dismiss them. It’s amazing what people on TikTok and on Instagram… it’s amazing how they’re able to ferret out facts and they do investigations,” he said.

Patrick Clancy has said that he forgave his former wife and that he considers that she was sick rather than evil, as noted by the New York Post.

After the trial, a statement from Patrick Clancy said, “The loss of Patrick’s children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure,” according to USA Today.

“The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful — for Patrick, for his family, and for all of us,” the statement said.

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