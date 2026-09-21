Patrick Clancy's Revelation About Lindsay's Remorse 'Destroys Any Temporary Insanity Claim'

Much has been made of the murder case involving 36-year-old Lindsay Clancy after a mistrial was declared on Sept. 4 — this infamous example of a mother brutally slaying her three young children won’t easily drift to the periphery of public discourse.

In the weeks that followed the mistrial, the media have taken to delving further into the specifics of the trial from the lone holdout juror who refused to let Clancy go to her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy who recently did an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

The interview aired Sunday with one revealing moment casting doubt on Clancy’s defense in that case regarding her supposed insanity due to postpartum depression and psychosis.

In a clip posted to social media platform X that day, the ex-husband revealed the woman who took the lives of their children by strangling them never asked for forgiveness.

“Has she ever asked for your forgiveness?” Interviewer and correspondent Ross Douthat asked.

“No,” was Clancy’s reply. “But I gave it to her.”

In the aftermath of the death of Patrick Clancy’s children, many found it inconceivable that he would forgive his wife, Lindsay Clancy. On 60 Minutes, Patrick tells 60 Minutes that Lindsay never asked for his forgiveness after killing their three children. “I think when it… pic.twitter.com/BNNeqwXrzq — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 20, 2026

Prominent voices on X were quick to note how poorly that admission looks for an insanity claim. If Clancy were truly out of her mind, doing something uncharacteristic of a loving, caring mother, she would be begging for forgiveness.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh wrote, “Wow. Lindsay Clancy hasn’t even asked forgiveness for murdering all of her children. No remorse at all. That fact alone completely destroys any ‘temporary insanity’ claim.”

Wow. Lindsay Clancy hasn’t even asked forgiveness for murdering all of her children. No remorse at all. That fact alone completely destroys any “temporary insanity” claim. https://t.co/RyIyZZhqz1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2026

Fellow commentator Kangmin Lee concluded the deaths were intentional based off that fact.

“That debunks every claim that she was a good mother with ‘temporary insanity’ because of ‘postpartum psychosis.’ It was completely intentional. She knew exactly what she was doing and feels no remorse for it. Monstrous witch.”

Lindsay Clancy never asked forgiveness for murdering all 3 children. That debunks every claim that she was a good mother with “temporary insanity” because of “postpartum psychosis.” It was completely intentional. She knew exactly what she was doing and feels no remorse for it.… https://t.co/giv8IhRVad — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) September 21, 2026

To note, The Boston Globe reports that both Clancy and her ex-husband are involved in a civil suit against her former health care providers.

Although it is possible asking for forgiveness may look suspect when trying to deflect blame to the system, it’s not a catch-all for her behavior.

Will Lindsay Clancy be convicted in a new trial? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (810 Votes) No: 12% (110 Votes)

It’s truly startling that Clancy has never asked her ex-husband, rather begged him on her hands and knees, to forgive her for ruining his life and killing three sweet, innocent children.

As Lee and Walsh put it, her defense’s assertion that this was an act driven by insanity by someone not in their right mind looks weak.

When someone acts in a manner totally out of bounds with their normal behavior, they apologize.

Clancy did not do that.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.