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(L/R) Defendant Lindsay Clancy and her attorney Kevin Reddington listen as the judge declares a mistrial at the conclusion of Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on September 4, 2026. Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on Friday in the high-profile trial of an American woman who killed her three young children after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in a case that cast a spotlight on maternal mental heath. Lindsay Clancy, 36, acknowledged strangling Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months, but claimed she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, excusing her from criminal responsibility. After seven days of deliberations the 12-member jury was unable to reach unanimity, as required in criminal proceedings in the United States. A single juror opposed finding Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity. (Photo by Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Patrick Clancy's Revelation About Lindsay's Remorse 'Destroys Any Temporary Insanity Claim'

 By Samuel Short  September 21, 2026 at 6:58am
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Much has been made of the murder case involving 36-year-old Lindsay Clancy after a mistrial was declared on Sept. 4 — this infamous example of a mother brutally slaying her three young children won’t easily drift to the periphery of public discourse.

In the weeks that followed the mistrial, the media have taken to delving further into the specifics of the trial from the lone holdout juror who refused to let Clancy go to her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy who recently did an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

The interview aired Sunday with one revealing moment casting doubt on Clancy’s defense in that case regarding her supposed insanity due to postpartum depression and psychosis.

In a clip posted to social media platform X that day, the ex-husband revealed the woman who took the lives of their children by strangling them never asked for forgiveness.

“Has she ever asked for your forgiveness?” Interviewer and correspondent Ross Douthat asked.

“No,” was Clancy’s reply.  “But I gave it to her.”

Prominent voices on X were quick to note how poorly that admission looks for an insanity claim. If Clancy were truly out of her mind, doing something uncharacteristic of a loving, caring mother, she would be begging for forgiveness.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh wrote, “Wow. Lindsay Clancy hasn’t even asked forgiveness for murdering all of her children. No remorse at all. That fact alone completely destroys any ‘temporary insanity’ claim.”

Fellow commentator Kangmin Lee concluded the deaths were intentional based off that fact.

Related:
Watch: 'CBS Mornings' Suddenly Heaps Praise on Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror in Light of New Developments

“That debunks every claim that she was a good mother with ‘temporary insanity’ because of ‘postpartum psychosis.’ It was completely intentional. She knew exactly what she was doing and feels no remorse for it. Monstrous witch.”

To note, The Boston Globe reports that both Clancy and her ex-husband are involved in a civil suit against her former health care providers.

Although it is possible asking for forgiveness may look suspect when trying to deflect blame to the system, it’s not a catch-all for her behavior.

Will Lindsay Clancy be convicted in a new trial?

It’s truly startling that Clancy has never asked her ex-husband, rather begged him on her hands and knees, to forgive her for ruining his life and killing three sweet, innocent children.

As Lee and Walsh put it, her defense’s assertion that this was an act driven by insanity by someone not in their right mind looks weak.

When someone acts in a manner totally out of bounds with their normal behavior, they apologize.

Clancy did not do that.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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