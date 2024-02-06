Patrick Mahomes' Dad Might Land in Prison for 10 Years After Damning Arrest Details Are Revealed

Patrick Mahomes Sr. could face a prison sentence of 10 years if he is convicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, which would be his third.

The 54-year-old father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested Saturday on a DWI charge, according to an arrest affidavit from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in Texas obtained by the New York Post.

The affidavit said an open 16-ounce Coors beer was in the center console of the vehicle when it was stopped shortly before 8 p.m.

The elder Mahomes told police he “had a few beers while watching a game at a local bar” when asked why he had alcohol while driving, the affidavit said.

If convicted, Mahomes could be covered by a Texas law that set the penalty for a third DWI at a prison term of up to 10 years and a $10,000 fine. He has 2008 and 2019 DWIs on his record.

The affidavit said Mahomes failed multiple field sobriety tests.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, I believed Patrick was impaired to a perceptible degree while operating a motor vehicle in a public place,” the arresting officer wrote.

According to the affidavit, police stopped the car after first noticing it was driving slower than surrounding traffic and then that its registration had expired.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. is out of jail on bond. The terms of his bond will allow him to travel to Las Vegas to see his son play in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, according to the Post. The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Mahomes said last week he planned to attend the game to watch his son.

“To compete at the highest level is something that is rare and very special. For him to have the amount of success that he’s had this early on in his career is just surreal,” he told CNN.

The elder Mahomes is a former MLB pitcher, having played for the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

On Monday night, during a pre-Super Bowl media event, Patrick Mahomes said his father was “doing good,” according to The Associated Press.

“It’s a family matter, so I’ll keep it to the family,” he said at Super Bowl opening night. “That’s all I have to say.”

The quarterback has coped with family issues before.

Although three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery against his brother, Jackson Mahomes, have been dismissed, a charge of misdemeanor battery remains.

He has been accused of kissing a woman against her will after grabbing her by the neck. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

