Patrick Mahomes Lauded for 'Very Mature' Answer to Reporter's Trump Question in Wake of Dueling Endorsements

With so many athletes and celebrities giving endorsements – or just talking politics to their fans – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered a more refreshing take on Wednesday in refusing to fall in for either party’s candidate.

When speaking to the press that day Mahomes was asked about former President Donald Trump, as he had mentioned Mahomes on Fox News earlier in the day.

In late August, his wife Brittany Mahomes expressed her support for Trump’s campaign, provoking the usual praise from the right and scorn from the left.

As the couple are friends with Taylor Swift and the pop star’s boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes was also questioned about that relationship considering Swift’s outspoken support for Vice President Kamala Harris with her endorsement coming after Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Needless to say, he now finds himself deep in political waters with his wife’s support for Trump on one side and Swift’s support for Harris on the other.

His answer to all the above was commendable as he took a principled and nonpartisan approach to his role as a star athlete.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says it’s not his platform to endorse a presidential candidate: “Whenever I’m hanging out with whoever, I’m not thinking about their political views or anything like that. I’m thinking about the people and how they treat others.” This full exchange is… pic.twitter.com/sBAWiZjlpp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2024

“I think I’ve always said I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way.”

Mahomes then elaborated as to what his responsibility is concerning politics. “I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote [and] is to inform people to do their own research and then make their best decision for them and their family.”

When asked about he and his wife’s relationship with Kelce and Swift, Mahomes spoke to the unifying nature of sport in allowing people to work together.

“I think the best thing about a football locker room and kind of how I’ve grown up in baseball locker rooms, everything about that is that people can come together and achieve something and achieve a common goal.”

In relating that mentality to the country, Mahomes said, “I think if we can do that as a nation, I think that we can get the best out of each other.”

His remarks found praise as Outkick founder Clay Travis reposted the clip.

Patrick Mahomes says he doesn’t believe in endorsing presidential candidates, gets along with everyone regardless of their political opinions. Good for him, honestly, this is Michael Jordan era politics: pic.twitter.com/cUpNP9OIXZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2024

One user complemented Mahomes’ answer as “very mature,” noting how polarizing politics have become by saying, “When did we become people that can’t disagree on politics without hating each other?”

The Chiefs…ugh. But, it’s hard not to like Mahomes. This is a very mature answer…and the right answer. When did we become people that can’t disagree on politics without hating each other? — Greg Hodges (@CinciGreg) September 11, 2024

For many people, sports offer an escape.

Fans do not watch to hear who is endorsing which candidate or what policies and issues are important.

Mahomes’ answer preserves that escape offered to fans, but also provides the most respectable response should public figures be involved at all. They should encourage fans to register, research, and make an informed decision.

If only more athletes and celebrities spoke this way.

