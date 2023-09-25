Normally, there simply isn’t much to say or write about a September NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs, perennially one of the NFL’s premiere franchises the last decade, and the Chicago Bears, perennially one of the NFL’s worst-run teams in that same time frame.

The Chiefs scored the first 41 points of the game en route to a 41-10 victory over the woeful Bears.

In other words, the Chiefs are great, the Bears are not, grass is green and water is wet — so why exactly was this otherwise innocuous early season tilt garnering such Super Bowl-esque attention?

Because Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce is apparently something of an item with arguably the most famous musician still living: Taylor Swift.

Rumors had been swirling for weeks now that Swift and Kelce were a couple. Those rumors all but appeared to be confirmed during Sunday’s game when Swift was spotted in a suite with Kelce’s mother, Donna.

The clip instantly went viral:

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

The conglomeration of the world’s most popular musician and the NFL’s premiere franchise is obviously a potent one, ratings-wise, at least, and Fox tapped into that zeitgeist with a number of social media posts about Swift’s sudden NFL fandom.

Kelce, who finished the game with seven catches for 69 yards and a touchdown, was even spotted leaving the game with Swift, further fueling the rumors.

From all indications, Chiefs players appeared awe-struck by Swift’s presence, including Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

The whole team was excited for Taylor Swift 😂👏 (via gabriellahernandez612/TT) pic.twitter.com/qFA3U9WItk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2023

One person who probably wasn’t nearly as enamored with Swift’s presence in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium was Mahomes’ wife, the polarizing Brittany Mahomes.

For the unaware, Mrs. Mahomes has become something of a villain in social media circles with her abrasive and sometimes cryptic social media posts.

(According to Fox News, she has also gone on record blasting social media for its toxicity, which ironically only invites more.)

Due in no small part to that aforementioned reputation, Brittany Mahomes ended up catching a good chunk of unprovoked social media ire — all because another, completely unrelated woman showed up in Kansas City.

Seriously, as of this writing, a quick search for “Brittany Mahomes” on X, formerly Twitter, and without even including the words “Taylor” or “Swift,” yields a number of nasty posts directed at Mrs. Mahomes in relation to Swift.

Here’s one X user calling out Brittany Mahomes for her celebratory behavior, while reposting an X post that showed Swift cleaning up the suite she was in (note, the complete lack of mention of Brittany in the original X post):

Brittany Mahomes sprays champagne on fans after wins, and Taylor Swift cleans up her trash so other people don’t have to. My chiefs queen right there 🫶🏼 https://t.co/rR1oipiqvK — Grace Reeves (@grace_reeves13) September 25, 2023

A common line of insult directed at Brittany Mahomes was that she’s an attention-seeker who was struggling mightily with someone else being the most famous NFL wife/girlfriend.

Brittany Mahomes crying and throwing uppic.twitter.com/hoXONKWfif — OutKick (@Outkick) September 24, 2023

Perhaps the most viral jab directed at Brittany Mahomes came from an X user who compared her to Sharpay Evans, the villainous (and jealousy-prone) antagonist of the wildly popular 2006 “High School Musical” film.

Brittany Mahomes in the next suite over https://t.co/MXSh6jGjqP pic.twitter.com/h1vmBO2NGI — Nikki Dunagan (@nikkidunagan) September 24, 2023

And that’s just a sampling of the insults that are fit for reprint. That aforementioned X search yielded some wild results.

Look, this writer isn’t going to pretend to care enough about social media “stars” to have an opinion one way or another about Mrs. Mahomes. She doesn’t seem any more or less obnoxious than any number of people who are abruptly thrust into a searing spotlight.

But the level of unprovoked vitriol being directed at her would make you think she was an Adolf Hitler disciple who kicks puppies for sport.

From all indications, Brittany Mahomes isn’t worth that level of scorn, just like how Swift isn’t worth the level of praise heaped on her.

Idolatry of anyone — NFL WAGs, pop stars or politicians — is not good for anyone involved.

