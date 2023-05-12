Patriotic Brewery One-Ups Bud Light Once Again as Beer Company Gives $55,000 to Big Cause

The fallout from Bud Light’s misbegotten marketing campaign continues. Putting the face of transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney on a can of Bud Light as a public relations stunt caused an immense backlash.

It turns out that partnering with a divisive social media influencer is not a way to increase sales. Not only has Bud Light lost customers, but other Anheuser-Busch InBev products have slumped as well.

The long-term damage comes as once-loyal Bud Light customers find a permanent replacement for the globalist product.

Many beer drinkers who support traditional American values have at least one attractive alternative: Yuengling, a Pennsylvania-based independent brewery that not only promotes but also donates to patriotic causes. The brand is rapidly expanding westward across the nation.

Even though the name of the once-iconic American brand Anheuser-Busch is still used on Budweiser and other beverages, it is now owned by the Belgian company AB InBev. Foreign influence might explain how the company misread its customer base so badly.

Instead of honestly acknowledging that American consumers did not appreciate the injection of the radical transgender agenda into their choice of beer and apologizing for the mistake, AB InBev defaulted to the progressive tactic of denying reality.

The company’s story about the marketing disaster evolved from placing two responsible executives on leave, to claiming upper management was unaware of the campaign, to asserting an unnamed outside ad agency created the social media gimmick.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris made the bizarre claim the Mulvaney connection that led to the unprecedented boycott tanking Bud Light sales was “misinformation.” Unfortunately for Doukeris, analysts have downgraded the company’s stock, citing poor leadership during the crisis as one of the reasons.

While Anheuser-Busch flailed, D.G. Yuengling and Son stepped up to express gratitude to its customers and America as well. In doing so, Yuengling gave Bud Light a lesson on how to market beer.

Yuengling had tangled with Bud Light before, sending a cease and desist letter in 2021 after Bud Light appropriated a Yuengling tagline about “the next generation of light beer.” Bud Light deleted the offending post.

After Bud Light sales started to go flat, the gestures from Yuengling, America’s oldest brewery, were simple but effective.

The company tweeted a proud message about its heritage, with the flag on prominent display: “Yuengling, the Oldest Brewery in America. Independently owned and family operated since 1829 because we make good beer.”

Yuengling, The Oldest Brewery In America. Independently Owned and Family Operated since 1829 because we make good beer. pic.twitter.com/5TdmGiUc5R — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) April 14, 2023



People noticed Yuengling had the words “Let’s Go USA” on its packaging as part of an ongoing “Stars & Stripes” campaign designed to honor and assist America’s veterans.

On Monday, the company announced it was bringing back the special red, white and blue can design.

Our summer fit is back. Rock the Stars & Stripes with us and @TeamRWB all summer: https://t.co/tS8RWk4uC5 pic.twitter.com/tR7rsqTERo — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) May 8, 2023

Yuengling is supporting Team Red, White & Blue, a veterans’ support group, through these efforts. Team RWB sponsors events such as bowling with Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola to raise awareness of veteran health concerns.

The brewery donated $55,000 to Team RWB to support the veteran community.

Supporting our troops is awesome, and it’s a message well-suited to the beer-drinking community.

When Bud Light tried to run a series of pro-American advertising images after the Mulvaney meltdown, it was mocked because it obvious pandering, out of sync with its other messaging.

With Yuengling and its customers, the message is consistent. The brewery loves this country, its history and the brave military personnel who have helped keep us free.

