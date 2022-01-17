If elected as Arizona’s new governor, former Fox News anchor Kari Lake isn’t going to institute any new lockdowns.

Well, she won’t implement any new economic lockdowns, that is.

When it comes to the highly polarizing White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, Lake certainly believes a “lockdown” is in order.

Lake said as much during a rally with former President Donald Trump in Florence, Arizona, on Saturday.

“When I am your governor, there will be no mandates and no lockdowns,” she said as the crowd applauded.

What the Republican gubernatorial candidate said next, however, really got the crowd rolling.

“Actually, let me revise that just a little bit. I want to lock somebody down and it’s that liar Dr. Fauci,” she said, which moved those at the rally to chant “Lock him up.”

“That guy is bad news. I don’t know about you guys, but my BS meter goes crazy whenever he opens his mouth,” Lake said.

“When I am your governor, there will be no mandates and no lockdowns. Actually let me let me revise that just a little bit. I want to lock somebody down. And it’s that liar, Dr. Fauci.” 🔥🔥🔥 @KariLake pic.twitter.com/OqCQh84bzB — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) January 16, 2022

Lake understands what few politicians do nowadays — the American people are fed up with Fauci’s flip-flopping and total disregard for Americans’ livelihoods.

A recent exchange between Fauci and Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas highlights one of the reasons the public has lost complete trust in him.

On Tuesday, Marshall asked Fauci if he’d be willing to disclose his financials, pointing out that the doctor, as the “highest-paid employee in the entire federal government,” has inside knowledge that could financially benefit him.

In response, Fauci insulted the senator.

“What a moron,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said under his breath before taking the Lord’s name in vain.

However, according to an analysis from Adam Andrzejewski at Forbes, the story isn’t quite as simple as Fauci would have you believe.

“It’s not public what stocks and bonds Dr. Fauci bought and sold in 2020 or 2021, as he influenced Covid policies,” Andrzejewski wrote last week. “It’s not public what Fauci received – or didn’t receive – in royalties. (There are up to 1,000 current and former NIH scientists receiving royalties.) Each payment could be a potential conflict of interest.

“Yes, all this information resides with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), but isn’t ‘public knowledge,’ despite Dr. Fauci’s claims otherwise.”

Do you trust Fauci? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (409 Votes)

Even long-time defenders of Fauci have turned on him over his handling of the pandemic.

TV personality and physician Dr. Drew Pinksy, for example, excoriated Fauci for obfuscating, if not downright lying, about gain-of-function research that took place in Wuhan, China, the origin of the coronavirus.

“I don’t know if you remember in front of Congress, multiple times, whenever they would ask him about the gain-of-function or funding — he would just be like, ‘I’m confused. What are you talking about?’” Pinksy said in November.

“Two days ago he goes, ‘Well you know, we did fund change viral function.’ … Why didn’t you tell us? … Now it’s like, ‘OK, I can’t trust you.’ You knew what we were asking.”

“Be open about this, trust the American people to be able to digest what you’re telling them, and give them a recommendation and then move on,” he continued. “You’ve got to be open and honest. You cannot obfuscate. This is dissembling.”

On Jan. 4, one of the foremost vaccine experts in the country, Dr. Robert Malone, told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that Fauci’s lack of integrity has long been a bit of a joke in the medical community.

“Tony has no integrity, I mean, he lies all the time,” Malone said.

“And me and my peers, we’ve been watching this for decades, I mean, we just shrug our shoulders and shake our heads and say, ‘It’s Fauci.’”







Fauci was supposed to lead us through the pandemic. Instead, he has issued contradictory proclamations and even lied to protect himself.

It’s not hard to see why Lake would say it’s time to lock this guy down.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation