Patriotic, Pro-Family Super Bowl Ads Highlight MAGA's Cultural Dominance

The whole vibe of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans was very patriotic, pro-family, and frankly, pro-MAGA, complete with President Donald Trump being in attendance.

One place it could be seen was in the ads that ran during the contest that saw the Philadelphia Eagles prevail over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Perhaps the most memorable ad was by Rocket Mortgage, set to John Denver’s 1971 hit, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

It highlighted different scenes from family life occurring around the country to emphasize the importance of having a place to call home.

One powerful moment showed a planeload of soldiers returning home, perhaps from an overseas deployment.

WOW. The Super Bowl just showed the most beautiful pro-life ad. Instead of fearmongering people out of having a family, it showed U.S. service members getting married and having kids. “Everyone deserves their shot at the American dream.” pic.twitter.com/d0UQSzd49V — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) February 10, 2025

The ad was simulcast on television and on the jumbotron in the Caesars Superdome itself, and Fox came back from the commercial in time to see the crowd singing along to “Take Me Home.”

Jeep aired a strong ad also, featuring Harrison Ford.

“Freedom is for everybody, but it isn’t free,” he said, as soldiers were seen facing danger on the battlefield.

The Jeep, of course, was born in 1941 as a four-wheel drive workhorse during World War II.

The ad ended on a funny note, as the actor got in his vehicle and said, “This Jeep makes me happy, even though my name is Ford.”

Tonight, Harrison Ford reminded us that life doesn’t come with an owner’s manual—the adventure is writing your own. Watch our Big Game spot to hear what’s in Harrison’s personal owner’s manual. pic.twitter.com/XKNE6mcU2z — Jeep (@Jeep) February 10, 2025

The NFL played a stirring promotion starring Brad Pitt, just as the game was about to kick off.

It was definitely a celebration of American exceptionalism, showing the founders signing the Declaration of Independence.

He spoke of the power of unity as an image of Americans of different races linked arm-in-arm in front of the Lincoln Memorial appeared.

“Isn’t that union at the core of this day and this glorious, chaotic, exasperating experiment that is us?” Pitt asked.

Other great scenes from American life followed, including players from the Eagles and the Chiefs.

I can’t believe what I just witnessed… A Super Bowl ad promoting American patriotism and showing the Founding Fathers in a positive light. America is uniting most magnificently. The woke train has derailed, and now it’s time for people to learn to love America again. God… pic.twitter.com/pqO7vkoQ9Q — George (@BehizyTweets) February 9, 2025

“Today we celebrate the urgency of now, the thrill of what’s next, the glory of this game, and we do it as one,” Pitts concluded, as cowboys raced their horses up a western trail, with one of the riders bearing an American flag. Great stuff!

There were other patriotic moments, such as when Christian singer Lauren Daigle and Troy Andrews, known as Trombone Shorty, performed “America the Beautiful” after the players took the field.

Christian singer Lauren Daigle gave an excellent performance of “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl. There’s a new sense of patriotism sweeping the nation. pic.twitter.com/waLxXBu5KY — George (@BehizyTweets) February 9, 2025

Soon thereafter, Trump could be seen on the jumbotron, saluting during the playing of the national anthem, while a massive American flag was displayed on the gridiron.

The stadium erupted in loud cheers.

Super Bowl stadium erupts in huge cheers as President Trump appears on screen as he salutes during the National Anthem. 🇺🇸🫡 pic.twitter.com/7t74lMgw1j — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 9, 2025

Fox next cut to a live shot from West Point, New York, showing cadets saluting during the anthem.

USA Today reported that two former West Point football players were in the Super Bowl: Eagles offensive lineman Brett Toth, class of 2018, and Chiefs linebacker Cole Christiansen, class of 2020.

Advertisers and Super Bowl organizers appear to have gotten the memo: Woke is out, patriotism is in.

